Mississippi issues endangered/missing alert for 4 children from Jackson

Update May 11: The children were found safe and the alert has been canceled.

An endangered/missing child alert has been issued for four children from Jackson in Hinds County.

The children may be with their non-custodial mother, Nierria Robinson, Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Justin C. Elkins said in a press release. She described as a 31-year-old black female, approximately five feet and five inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, and has blonde hair.

Noah Robinson is a 7-month-old Black male infant with brown hair and was last seen wearing a black onesie.

Desmond Robinson is a 4-year-old Black male with brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Diamond Robinson is a 7-year-old Black female with brown hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Denise Dana Shoulder is a 9-year-old Black female, approximately 4 feet tall, weighing about 70 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who may have information on the missing children should contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.