Baby sloth born at Hattiesburg Zoo will be on display for first time on Mother’s Day

The Hattiesburg Zoo this week announced the birth of a new baby girl sloth named Mochi, who will be on display for the first time over Mother’s Day weekend.

Mochi was born on Feb. 28 weighing in at 16.75 oz.

As of May 3, she weighs 26.8 oz and has brown hair, brown eyes. Her favorite food is pears, the zoo said in a press release.

Mochi’s family consists of Daddy Chewy, Mommy Mo and Big Sister Maple.

Mochi and her parents are Linnaeus’s two-toed sloths.

Baby Mochi and Mommy Mo will be on display for the first time May 8-9.

The Hattiesburg Zoo also announced the opening of its Africa Exhibit Expansion on May 15, which increases the zoo area by 25%.

The project cost approximately $3.7 million including a new hyena exhibit.

The highly anticipated giraffe exhibit will also be opening on the same day.

The giraffes have not yet arrived, and will be coming to Hattiesburg from the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans.

Attendance will be limited and tickets must be pre-purchased as they will not be available to buy at the gate the day of and the ribbon-cutting ceremony is expected to take place at 11:45 a.m.