4 people dead after three fatal wrecks across South Mississippi

Mississippi Highway Patrol reports three fatal accidents on South Mississippi roads in the past three days.

Two people are dead and two others injured, including a 95-year old driver, after a late-night crash Saturday in George County.

Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 12:22 Saturday.

The accident report says a 2003 Buick driven by Auburn Hinton, 24, of Lucedale, was traveling south on Mississippi 63 and a 2001 Lincoln driven by Charlie Craft, 95, of Lucedale, was traveling north.

Craft reportedly turned left onto Grain Elevator Road and the two cars collided at the intersection.

Craft and his passenger, Elanor Craft, 91, of Lucedale, were transported to a hospital where they both later died from their injuries.

Hinton and passenger both sustained moderate injuries.

1 dead, 3 injured in Stone County

Earlier Saturday, at 7:26 p.m., the driver of a 2009 Honda Accord traveling north on U.S. 49 in Stone County went off the road, hit a tree and caught on fire.

Braylon Kamario Swanigan, 19, of Perkinston, a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger had life-threatening injuries and two others received moderate injuries, according to Highway Patrol.

Fatal Monday in Jackson County

One person, who has yet to be identified, died at the scene of Monday’s crash on U.S. 90 at Franklin Creek in Jackson County.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Monday and involved two passenger vehicles.

The Sun Herald will update this article when more information becomes available.