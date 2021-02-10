Horse-drawn carriage or brunch to-go? Here are the Coast’s 2021 Valentine’s Day options

Valentine’s Day is Sunday this year, providing a weekend of opportunities for a romantic dinner or an overnight getaway.

Here are some ways to experience Valentine’s Day safely and in style this weekend in South Mississippi:

Carriage rides around the plaza

Horse-drawn carriage rides begin this weekend at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport, just in time for Valentine’s Day. A team of sturdy horses pull the “extravagant” carriage under the oak trees and along the fountains, said Tessy Lambert, spokeswoman for Lodging & Leisure Investments’ hotels.

Rides last about 10 minutes and are $25 per couple, plus $5 per person for each additional rider. Children under 5 are free. Reservations are not accepted, and rides are 4-9 p.m. on weekends and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Visitors can stroll the grounds, Lambert said, or have a drink and a meal overlooking the beach at Blue Martin Restaurant at Centennial Plaza before or after their ride.

Dinner for two

Coast restaurants are known for offering a special Valentine’s dinner complete with wine and a decadent dessert.

▪ Phoenicia Gourmet Restaurant in Ocean Springs is a favorite brunch spot with a multi-course menu for dinner too, and for brunch with a French fine-dining feel, try the crepes or macarons at Renée’s Fine Desserts & Coffee Bar in Gulfport.

▪ For dinner, the sunset view and wine room at Thirty-Two atop IP Casino in Biloxi are as appealing as the menu, and Half Shell Oyster House’s February special is oysters ceviche and a New York strip mornay.

▪ Hollywood Gulf Coast Casino has reopened its Epic Buffet and is serving crab legs and lobster every night — with social distancing. Make online reservations, which are limited to six people per party.

▪ Pick up Valentine’s Day brunch curbside from Mockingbird Cafe in Bay at Bay St. Louis and $50 gets you two entrees, one bottle of champagne, fresh juice and two Champagne flutes — “Everything you need for the perfect socially-distant Valentine’s Day brunch,” the Facebook promotion says.

▪ Chandeleur Island Brewing Company’s is partnering with caterer Makin’ Groceries to offer a Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery Dinner complete with a cherry chocolate king cake from Le Bakery.

▪ Adding a helping of fun to a romantic Valentine’s Dinner, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. at Golden Nugget Casino Biloxi is featuring a four-course dinner for two for $65 this Friday-Sunday. Feast on Bourbon St. Mahi Mahi, shrimper’s heaven, chocolate chip cookie sundae and a “Rum Forest Rum” for two.

▪ For those who prefer to eat at home, fine dining and more casual restaurants will cook dinner to go. Just add a tablecloth, flowers and champagne for a romantic dinner at home.

And a movie

The three largest cinemas on the Coast let customers reserve a private movie theater starting at $99. Add popcorn, an adult beverage and chocolate for the total experience.

The Grand Theatre in D’Iberville, Cinemark 16 in Gulfport and Lux Premiere Cinema at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi take online reservations for the private auditoriums for a couple or up to 20 people.

Choose from either a classic film or a newly released movie.

An overnight getaway

▪ Bay Town Inn B&B at Bay St. Louis has a pair of chairs on the porch saved for couples who want to get away for Valentine’s Day and walk or drive to shopping, dining and the beach.

“Stroll old town and find a perfect piece of art or jewelry, lunch al fresco at one of many restaurants with patio dining and finish your day at one of our oyster bars,” says Nikki Moon, owner of the bed and breakfast inn.

So many homes in the Bay are decorated for Mardi Gras as part of Hancock House Floats, she said, “It’s worth a visit to see them.”

▪ Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino in Biloxi is combining a weekend getaway, a special Valentine dinner and a bit of Mardi Gras. Magnolia House, the casino’s fine dining restaurant, has a pre-fix Valentine’s menu for $110 per couple, complete with a special salad, a 14 oz. filet of beef with truffle whipped potatoes and a chocolate ganache tart with cinnamon Chantilly and mint syrup.

Saturday’s Mardi Gras party from 8 p.m. to midnight will feature authentic Mardi Gras Indians from New Orleans, a second line experience around the casino floor, complimentary beads and $3 Hurricanes in a souvenir cup.

A splurge for 2 — or 1

Other ideas for a memorable Valentine’s Day are to sample chocolates from Coast bakeries and restaurants or choose your favorite chocolates, pralines, caramels and fudge from Coast Candymakers at Island View Casino in Gulfport.

Dolce Bakery in long beach offers adorable Love You S’mores cookie sets for $15, and Party Girls event planners have Valentine’s Day boxes with a candy, charcuterie or sweets theme.

Carpe Di Cake has sparkly dipped strawberries with edible glitter or giant chocolate heart with a message, and food truck The Scratch Kitchen has a fresh take with heavenly fruit nacho platters with cheesecake dip.

Local coffee shops always offer seasonal flavors, like a white chocolate strawberry latte (with optional Baileys Strawberries & Cream) at Jacked Up Coffee Bar in Biloxi, or a combination of a Valentine-flavored latte with a slice of Hattiesburg’s famous Cotton Blues cheesecake at the Coffee Shop at Southern Turnings in Wiggins.

Book a couple’s massage at the Spa and Salon at Beau Rivage or the IP Casino’s Senses Spa & Salon, which recently was named to Spas of America’s Top 100 Spas of 2020 list.

Those who are single and waiting for their Valentine can make it a special day by choosing their own flowers, handmade jewelry from Robin’s Nest in the Pass or a bestselling book to cuddle up with this weekend.