List of all MS Coast candidates running for mayor, city positions in 2021 elections

South Mississippi will get at least three new mayors this year when voters go to the polls in April to elect city mayors, council members and aldermen.

Three of the four mayors in Jackson County say they are not seeking reelection — Dr. Steve Demetropoulos in Pascagoula, Shea Dobson in Ocean Springs and Mario King in Moss Point.

With the 5 p.m. Friday deadline to file the intent to run in the April 6 primary election, Pass Christian Mayor Chipper McDermott said Thursday he was still considering whether to seek another term.

He was elected alderman in large in 1997 and served as mayor pro temp for his last five years as alderman, including through Hurricane Katrina. He won the special election for mayor in 2006.

His grandfather, J.H. Spence, served as mayor of Pass Christian for 22 years, and McDermott says on the city website that is a record he doesn’t expect to be broken. Counting the time he was mayor pro temp, he unofficially would be serving longer if he is elected to another term.

Three candidates have already filed to run for mayor in the Pass.

Mayors in the race

The longest-serving mayor on the Coast, Rusty Quave was elected 28 years ago in 1993 and is running for his 8th term as mayor of D’Iberville.

“A lot has happened since I took my first oath of office,” he said on Facebook. He is, so far, running unopposed.

Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich and Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes also announced they are running for reelection.

Other incumbents who are running again are George Bass in Long Beach, Mike Favre in Bay St. Louis, Nancy Depreo in Diamondhead and Phil Torjusen in Gautier, who will face Casey Vaughan, the current Ward 3 councilman.

Waveland Mayor Mike Smith has another year to decide whether to run since the city’s special charter has a different election cycle than the other 11 cities in South Mississippi.

Other candidates in the race

The deadline to file to run in the election is at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5. Candidates then have to be certified by the parties to get on the ballots.

Eight candidates have registered to become the next mayor of Moss Point, including Sherwood Bradford Sr., now serving as Ward 1 alderman.

Among the four candidates to be the next mayor of Ocean Springs is Kenny Holloway, brother of Biloxi’s longest-serving mayor, A.J. Holloway.

Candidates who have filed their intention to run are:

Bay St. Louis

Mayor — Incumbent Michael Favre (R)

Council:

At large — Incumbent Gary Knoblock (R), Jerry Felder (R)

Ward 1 — Incumbent Doug Seal (R), Tisha Murphy (R)

Ward 2 — Incumbent Gene Hoffman (R), Wendy McDonald (D)

Ward 3 — Incumbent Jeffrey Reed (D)

Ward 4 — Incumbent Larry Smith (R), Kyle Lewis (R)

Ward 5 — Incumbent Buddy Zimmerman (R), Thaddeus Collier (R)

Ward 6 — Incumbent Josh DeSalvo (R)

Biloxi

Mayor —Incumbent Andrew Gilich Jr. (R), Arneka Gardner-Keys (D)

Council:

Ward 1 — Incumbent George Lawrence (D), Keith Anderson (R), Becca Vanderford (R)

Ward 2— Incumbent Felix Gines (D), Tracey D. Smith (IND), Maurice “Mo” Williams (D)

Ward 3— Incumbent Dixie Newman (R)

Ward 4 — Incumbent Robert Deming III (R), Rodney McGilvary (R)

Ward 5— Incumbent Paul Tisdale (R), Terry Shelton (R)

Ward 6 — Incumbent Kenny Glavan (R), Jason Gibson (R)

Ward 7 — Incumbent Nathan Barrett (R)

D’Iberville

Mayor — Incumbent Rusty Quave (R)

Council:

At-Large — Incumbent Joey Bosarge (R)

Ward 1 – Incumbent Randall Pelous (R)

Ward 2 — Theresa “Sissy” Andrews (R), Kecia Lane-DeShazo (R), Carrie Taranto-Chipley (R)

Ward 3 — Incumbent Craig “Boots” Diaz (R) Zack Grady (R), Crystal Wingo (IND)

Ward 4 — Gerald Burdine (R), Travis Burke (R), Todd Echelberry (R), Jody Entrekin (R)

Diamondhead

Mayor — Incumbent Nancy Depreo (R)

Council:

At large — Jason Hightower (D), Gerard Maher (R)

Ward 1 —Incumbent Shane Finley (R)

Ward 2 — Incumbent Alan Moran (R)

Ward 3 — Richard “Ricky” Sheppard Jr. (R)

Ward 4 — Incumbent Charles “Chuck” Clark (R)

Gautier

Mayor — Incumbent Phil Torjusen (R), Casey Vaughan (Ind.), the current Ward 3 councilman

Council:

At Large — Incumbent Mary Martin (R)

Ward 1 — Incumbent Cameron George (R)

Ward 2 — Incumbent Richard Jackson (D)

Ward 4 — Incumbent Charles “Rusty” Anderson (R)

Ward 5 — Adam Colledge (R)

Gulfport

Mayor — Incumbent Billy Hewes (R)

Council:

Ward 1 — Incumbent Kenneth “Truck” Casey Sr. (D), Lorraine Price (D)

Ward 2 — Incumbent Ron Roland (R), Patrice Lombard (D)

Ward 3 —Incumbent Ella Holmes-Hines (D), Patrick White (D)

Ward 4 —Incumbent F.B. “Rusty” Walker (R), Derek Bullock (R), Steve Martin (R)

Ward 5 — Incumbent Myles Sharp (R)

Ward 6 — Incumbent Robert “R.Lee” Flowers (R)

Ward 7 — Incumbent Cara Pucheu (R), Richard Kosloski (R)

Long Beach

Mayor — Incumbent George Bass (R)

Alderman:

At large — Incumbent Donald Frazer (R) Allen Holder Jr. (R)

Ward 1 — Incumbent Ronald Robertson (R)

Ward 2 — Incumbent Bernie Parker (R), Shane Walker (R)

Ward 3 — Incumbent Angela “Angie” Johnson (R)

Ward 4 — Incumbent Timothy McCaffrey Jr. (R)

Ward 5 — Jason Boyd (R)

Ward 6 — Junior Husband (R)

Moss Point

Mayor — Jeramey Anderson (D) Howard Bailey (IND), Tenesha Batiste (D), Sherwood Bradford Sr. (D), Billy Knight (D), Richard McBride (R), Ashelia McCorvey (D), Shira Stallworth (D)

Alderman:

At-Large — Incumbent David Chapman Sr. (D), Isiah “Ike” Hayes (D)

Ward 1 — Houston Cunningham (D), Rosa Dorsey (D)

Ward 2 — Incumbent Charles Redmond (D), Darius Wilson (D)

Ward 3 — Deloris Braxton (D), Timoty DuBose (D), Jimmy Lee Wilson Jr. (D)

Ward 4 — Incumbent Ennit Morris (D)

Ward 5 — Joshua Barton, D, Willie Chestang (D)

Ward 6 — Incumbent Gary Wayne Lennep, (Ind.) Gerald Jackson Sr. (D), Lazaro Rovira (D)

Ocean Springs

Mayor —Melanie Allen (R), Frederick “Chic” Cody (R), Jeff Guice (R), Kenny Holloway (R)

Alderman:

At Large — Incumbent Bobby Cox (R), Matt Stebly (Ind.)

Ward 1 — Michael Bryant (R), Jennifer Burgess (R), Greg Gipson (Ind.), Brandon Riches (D)

Ward 2 — Incumbent Rickey Authement (R), Karen Stennis (R)

Ward 3 — Incumbent Joey Bellman (R), Kevin Wade (R), Doug Walker Wineki (R)

Ward 4— Incumbent Ken Papania (R), Elizabeth Feder-Hosey (IND)

Ward 5 — Incumbent Robert Blackman (R), Jeffrey Mortenson (R)

Ward 6 — Incumbent Mike Impey (R), Melanie Milburn (R)

Pascagoula

Mayor — Jay Willis (R)

Council:

At Large — Incumbent Jennifer Colmer (R), Patrick Gatchell (R)

Ward 1 — Michael Hyde (D)

Ward 2 — Incumbent Felix “FeFe” Fornett (D)

Ward 3 — Johnny Walker (R)

Ward 4 — Incumbent Matt Parker (R), Burton “Burt” Hill (R)

Ward 5 — Chris Blythe (R), Christopher Langston (R)

Pass Christian

Mayor — Zenas Cappie (Ind.), Jourdan Nicaud (R) Jim Rafferty (R)

Alderman:

At-Large — Incumbent Kenny Torgeson (R), Calvin Ishee (R)

Ward 1 — Incumbent Buddy Clarke (R), Betty Sparkman (IND)

Ward 2 — Incumbent Regina Charlot (D), Joseph Piernas (D)

Ward 3 — Incumbent Anthony Hall (D), Catherine Williams (R)

Ward 4 — Incumbent Victor Pickich (R)

Waveland

The city’s elections are in 2022.

The Sun Herald will update this list with any additions after Friday’s deadline to file.