‘We need the stories of the people.’ Black Authors Rock expands access to publishing

Purpose Copeland, 8 years old, signs a copy of her book “Manners My Grandma Taught Me” at the opening of the Black Authors Rock bookshop at the Keesler Base Exchange on Jan. 20, 2021. LaTracey Drux

LaTracey Drux wants to make sure aspiring Black authors get the chance to tell their stories.

Drux runs a coaching and consulting company called Black Authors Rock. Her services are available to anyone, but she focuses on guiding Black writers through the process of writing their own books, from brainstorming topics to publication to marketing.

And now, Drux is opening a shop where books by Black Authors Rock writers can reach more people.

The store, a kiosk and tables, is at Keesler Air Force Base Exchange. Drux plans to expand to a storefront and hopes to eventually find space outside of the base.

“I have found especially during the pandemic that a lot of people have realized that their stories matter, that their voices matter, and that they need to learn which ways they can effectively tell their story and get paid by it,” Drux said.

Promoting Black writers

Over the summer, as Americans protested police brutality against Black Americans, sales of books by Black authors exploded. Books by Black authors like Ibram X. Kendi, Michelle Alexander and Ta-Nehisi Coates climbed to the top of bestseller lists.

Activists also urged people to buy from Black-owned bookstores instead of Amazon or other big retailers. The number of Black-owned bookstores in the U.S. fell from 325 in 2000 to 54 in 2012, according to Bloomberg.

Since Drux opened the company in 2017, 74 writers have published works through Black Authors Rock. She also runs online communities where writers can share their experiences and get feedback.

Differences in publishing

This summer, writers also spoke out about systemic racism in the publishing industry. Jesmyn Ward, a native of DeLisle, Mississippi, tweeted that even after her novel “Salvage the Bones” won the National Book Award, she struggled to secure a $100,000 advance for her next novel. Ward is the only person of color to win the National Book Award twice.

Even after Salvage the Bones won the NBA, my publishing company did not want to give me 100k for my next novel. My agent and I fought and fought before we wrestled our way to that number. — Jesmyn Ward (@jesmimi) June 8, 2020

Kiese Laymon, also an award-winning Black writer from Mississippi, tweeted about initially getting $17,000 for a two-book deal.

Meanwhile, a number of white authors described different experiences with their first books.

Mandy Len Catron, author of “How to Fall in Love with Anyone” tweeted that “I, a totally unknown white woman with one viral article” had gotten a $400,000 advance for her first book.

Published authors overwhelmingly white

For many Black writers, publishing books with the country’s most prominent publishing companies remains out of reach. A New York Times Analysis of more than 7,000 books published from 1950 to 2018 found that 95% of the titles were written by white authors.

“That is mind-blowing, and that’s another push for me to know that my work is not in vain, regardless of how difficult it may be,” Drux said.

Drux pointed out that Cicely Tyson, the pioneering Black actress, released her memoir at the age of 96. It was published just two days before she died.

“I want to make sure that people know, don’t wait ‘til you’re 96 cause some of us will never make it there, to share your story, to get your word out, so that people know from your perspective what truly happened,” she said.

Early start

One of Black Authors Rock’s authors is getting an early start. Drux’s 8-year-old daughter, Purpose Copeland, has written a book called “Manners My Grandma Taught Me.”

Drux said Copeland wrote the book after struggling with her reading and writing during the pandemic. Drux told her daughter that if she wasn’t going to read, she had to write. After Drux told her she also could draw her own pictures for the book, Copeland got to work.

During Saturday’s grand opening of the Black Authors Rock store, Copeland signed copies of her book.

Drux hopes to hold book signings and author talks in the next few months. With security and COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of people who can visit the shop at Keesler, Drux hopes to partner with other book stores ad cafes to host other events.

As far as she knows, her shop is now the only bookstore on the Coast that is Black-owned and focused on books by Black authors.

“I want people to be in the community to know how important it is to get your voices heard and to get published by any means,” Drux said. “We need the stories of the people.”

