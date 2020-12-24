Woman’s body found in pond near Singing River Hospital, Pascagoula police say

The body of a woman was found floating in a pond near Singing River Health System’s Pascagoula hospital Thursday morning.

Pascagoula police say that they received a call around 11 a.m. Christmas Eve and responded to the pond near the service road parallel to U.S. 90 south of the hospital.

Police are working to identify the woman.

“Currently there are very little details,” Pascagoula police said in a statement.

The investigation will be handled by both Pascagoula Police and Singing River Health Systems police.

Anyone with information Is asked to call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.