Sound Off for Dec. 16, 2020

A bad idea

About a third of state revenue comes from income tax. Take it away and you have to get it somewhere else. Many states with no income tax make it up with very high property taxes. Who gets hurt with that? Retirees. Most are on a stagnant income that loses purchasing power every year. Get a $20 social security increase and your medicare increases $12. Everything else goes up 3-4%. You work and scrape for years to pay a mortgage, to have a place to live in retirement. A property tax increase will hurt retirees.

Third world actions?

To the defender of Connie Rockco’s behavior, you can try all you want but Rockco is not a sample of good government. She and associate Beverly Martin have no credibility or tact. Would a 30-day delay in getting a tax notice really change anyone’s life? As for missing an important board meeting, Connie could have said the dog ate her homework but used the old I don’t feel good excuse instead. Mississippi will always be in a political third world for a reason.

Presidential vote

Did it ever occur to the group of Trump supporters that he lost the election because a larger group can see he’s destroying our country and still trying to destroy our democracy?

Stolen election?

It appears that everyone except the Trump’s people know the election was fair. Even Trump knows this. He’s just using his people to feed his ego. How do you explain the GOP wins in the election? If the Democrats stole the presidential election, it would be stupid not to steal the others as well.

Good luck

I wish the new Ocean Springs restaurants the best of luck. But the dismal parking situation and awful traffic can make it a painful adventure. What is up with Biloxi? Why are there no good, Southern style home-cooking style diner-restaurants? Personally, I am tired of the same old “new” joints.

A clown?

You shouldn’t be surprised at the number of votes cast for Biden. He could have mailed in his candidacy and still have gotten that margin. It wasn’t as much a vote for Biden as a vote against Trump. A lot of people were just fed up with his antics.

He was right

Thank you President Trump for getting this vaccine out in record time. You were right in predicting the vaccine would be available before the end of the year. We know the media will ignore all your accomplishment,s including bring peace to the Middle East.

Election fraud?

I cannot understand how some people still believe that there was pervasive fraud in our recent election. Dozens of lawsuits have been dismissed. The attorney general said the Justice Department uncovered no evidence of widespread fraud, and the Supreme Court dismissed that last lawsuit led by Texas. Those people seem to be just taking the word of the president. I find that incredibly sad.

