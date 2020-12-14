Local
South MS pickup driver dies after hitting semi-truck; couple injured in separate wreck
Two separate accidents, one of them resulting in a death, were reported Monday on South Mississippi interstates.
An accident on Interstate 59 in Pearl River County happened when an ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital. The ambulance developed a mechanical problem and was pulled over on the side of the interstate. The interstate was closed for a helicopter picking up the patient.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said in a news release that a semi-truck had slowed down because of the situation and was rear-ended by a pickup truck. The Pearl River County resident driving the pickup truck died at the scene.
In a another accident, a Honda ran off the road and struck a bridge on Interstate 10 west in Harrison County, an MHP news release said.
The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, while the passenger was taken by ambulance to a hospital with moderate injuries. The couple, who live in Jackson County, were reported to be in stable condition.
MHP says both accidents are under investigation.
