Local Biloxi chef continues family tradition, fries up nearly 100 turkeys November 26, 2020 11:59 AM

Exclusive Dining and Catering chef Sherman Kyse Jr. learned how to fry a turkey from his father when he was a teenager. His dad, Sherman Kyse Sr., used to fry turkeys to sell for the holidays. Now Kyse sells them and this year he has almost 100 sold.