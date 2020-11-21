Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
19-year-old charged with manslaughter after accidentally shooting juvenile

A 19-year-old man, Jeremiah Alexander Becker, has been charged with one count of manslaughter after allegedly accidentally shooting a juvenile, Gulfport police said Friday morning.

Police said they responded to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport at about 1 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving a call about a juvenile shooting victim. The victim, whose name has not been released, later died of his injuries.

The police said that their investigation found that Becker and the victim had been “playing with firearms” around Henderson Avenue and 3rd Street.

“Becker accidentally discharged a firearm one time, subsequently striking the victim,” the police said.

Becker’s bond was set at $1,00,000, police said.

Isabelle Taft
Isabelle Taft covers communities of color and racial justice issues on the Coast through Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms around the country.
