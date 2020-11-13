Here are all the Mississippi Coast holiday events for those who ‘need a little Christmas’

Christmas will be different this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, yet pictures with Santa, boat parades and outdoor festivals are among the celebrations and traditions in South Mississippi that will carry on.

Many of the events are outdoors, but masks are required for events in Harrison and Jackson counties under the governor’s mandate. Events in these counties also require limited occupancy.

Edgewater Mall has found a way to offer safer visits with Santa this year. A piece of 4-foot by 8-foot Plexiglas will provide a shield and protect families and St. Nick “because he is in one of those high risk categories,” said Alyssa Rose, event coordinator at the mall.

Kids will sit on a bench in front of Santa, and the camera will be adjusted to eliminate glare.

“Everything is going to look like it normally does,” Rose said.

Santa visits are shorter than in prior years. He’ll arrive Dec. 5 at Edgewater Mall, where Rose said the decorations are going up and the Christmas music is on.

At Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport, everyone age 6 and up must wear a mask and capacity is limited. Three sessions are being offered for the Frozen Tea Party on Dec. 19, and a limited number of tickets will be sold.

Hurricane Zeta, rather than the coronavirus, canceled Gulfport’s Harbor Lights show when the high winds from the Oct. 29 storm toppled the displays already in place at Jones Park and damaged the harbor. Lights will be on at Jones Park Dec. 1-31.

Here is a list of holiday events that will be celebrated this year in South Mississippi:

Ongoing

▪ Through Jan. 17— Ice skating at Coast Coliseum, U.S. 90, Biloxi. A limited capacity of 130 skaters will be allowed per session, and masks are required for anyone entering the building. Admission is $13, including skate rental. Bobby the Seal ‘skate aid’ rental is $10. Visit the website for the full schedule and to book a skating party. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

▪ Nov. 26-Jan. 1 — Snowflakes in the Bay. Live oak trees decorated with illuminated snowflakes in downtown Bay St. Louis, on Depot Row in the Bay and in the Waveland area.

▪ Nov. 27-Dec. 31 — 35 Days of Christmas & Trains at Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum, 522 Pass Rd, Gulfport. Train and Lego exhibits and outdoor train rides. Requested donation of $5 for adults and $2 for children 5-9 p.m.

▪ Starting Thanksgiving Day — A&W Christmas Tree Farm, 13001 Forts Lake Road, Moss Point. Choose and Cut starts 2-4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Open for special visits and photos. 251-751-2596

▪ Dec. 1 thru holiday season — Festival of Lights at the Perkinston Campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community begins Dec. 1 with the lighting of the campus. This year the community is invited to drive through campus to see the light displays along Perkinston Boulevard and the President’s Circle. Christmas music will be provided through a private radio station.

▪ Dec. 1-31 — Holiday Lights at Jones Park in Gulfport 6-10:30 p.m.. Movie nights Dec. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19 and 22-23. Santa visits Dec. 4-5, 11-12, 18-23.

▪ Dec. 5-20 — Holiday Market each Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Biloxi Visitors Center, 1050 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Local artists showcase their work.

November

▪ Nov. 27-28 — Christmas Bazaar Under the Depot Oaks, 1928 Depot Way, Bay St. Louis. Presented by Alice Moseley Museum, with shopping, local arts and craft vendors, food. Free admission. 6-8:30 p.m.

▪ Nov. 28 — Small Business Saturday is celebrated in Ocean Springs, Pass Christian and other cities on the Coast and nationwide to encourage people to shop locally for the holidays. Look for sales ad special promotions at local stores.

▪ Nov. 28 — Christmas Open House at Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 1115 First St., Biloxi. Local vendors offering art, pottery, paintings, photography, books, jewelry, ornaments,oyster shell art and treats and enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

▪ Nov. 28 — Christmas in the Bay Parade, 5:30 p.m. starting at the harbor and ending at the courthouse. Tree and snowflake lighting to follow at Hancock County Courthouse, Main Street, Bay St. Louis.

▪ Nov. 29 — Lighting of the Waveland Town Green and caroling. 6 p.m., Coleman Avenue, Waveland.

December

▪ Dec. 1 — Drive-thru Christmas Party at Central Jackson County Fire Department, 3901 Mississippi 57, Ocean Springs. Drive-through the bay to see multiple Christmas trees and firefighters. 6-8 p.m.

Dec. 3 — Downtown Ocean Springs Tree Lighting from 6-8 p.m. on the Grounds of the Mary C., on Government Street. Pictures with Santa, Christmas singalongs with the First Baptist Church, and letter writing to Santa.

▪ Dec. 4 — Kids Street Christmas at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave, Gulfport. Stroll through the Christmas lights. Visit with Santa, make ornaments, enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, caroling by WINGS Performing Arts. $3 admission. 5:30-7 p.m.

▪ Dec. 4 — Downtown for the Holidays in Pascagoula . Main Street Pascagoula presents 20th annual celebration at 5 p.m. with the lighting of the tree at Delmas Avenue and Magnolia Street. “Santa’s Village.” Local vendors on Delmas Avenue and downtown businesses will be open late. Parade is at 8 p.m. and to spread people out, it will be extended to include Krebs Avenue. Fireworks will follow the parade. Public should wear masks and bring new, unwrapped toy for United Way of Jackson & George Counties.

▪ Dec. 4 — Family Movie Night in D’Iberville with “The Santa Clause.” Bring blanket or lawn chair to Town Green at 10004 Central Ave. Free hot chocolate, cookies, popcorn, hot dogs and water. 6 p.m.

▪ Dec. 4-5 — Ocean Springs Holiday Open House in the downtown. Shopping specials, refreshments, live music, Santa sightings. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ Dec. 5 — Breakfast with Santa at de l’Epee Deaf Center, 1450 North St., Gulfport. 9:30-11:30 a.m.

▪ Dec. 5 — Holiday Marketplace at Pascagoula River Audubon Center 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendors, bird-friendly craft for children. Photographer Jennifer Hatfield will take photos with Santa that will be available for pickup at 2 p.m.

▪ Dec. 5 — Santa arrives at Edgewater Mall, U.S. 90, Biloxi, at 11 a.m. Safe pictures with Santa planned.

▪ Dec. 5 — Santa’s Workshop at D’Iberville Town Green, 1004 Central Ave. Face painting, ornament making, holiday crafts, letters to Santa, free refreshments. Please bring a non-perishable food donation. Noon-3:30 p.m.

▪ Dec. 5 — Christmas by the River, downtown Moss Point. Breakfast with Santa, food, music, stories, prizes. Christmas parade at 3 p.m. from the Southgate Mall to the riverfront. 5:30 p.m. tree lighting at the Riverfront Welcome Center. 6:15 p.m. boat parade followed by fireworks.

▪ Dec. 5 — Lights & Lagniappe on the Bayou at the Singing River mall property. Tree lighting, drive–in movie featuring “A Christmas Story, fireworks. Treat bags for the first 250 kids, 5 p.m.

▪ Dec. 5 — D’Iberville Christmas Parade begins at 5 p.m. at Warrior Stadium, 15625 Lamey Bridge Road, and ends at D’Iberville Town Green, 10004 Central Ave. Followed by Tree Lighting at Town Green at approximately 5:30 p.m. Santa and free refreshments.

▪ Dec. 5 — Christmas at 1450 Dinner & Pantry Dedication at de l’Epee Deaf Center, 1450 North St., Gulfport. 5-8 p.m.

▪ Dec. 5 — Sea Santa Sail-a-Bration, 301 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach. Waterless boat parade at 5:45 p.m., followed by festivities at the Town Green. Tree lighting, human slow globe, Santa, music.

▪ Dec. 5 — Christmas on the Water Boat Parade in Biloxi. Boats parade on the water from near the Beau Rivage to Golden Nugget casinos, followed by fireworks. 6 p.m.

▪ Dec. 5 — Ride on Biloxi Schooner in Christmas on Water Boat Parade. 4:30 p.m. departure for 6 p.m. parade. $45 for adults, $25 for children 3-12.

▪ Dec. 5 — Live Nativity at 6 p.m., First Baptist Church Bay Saint Louis, 141 Main Street, Bay Saint Louis. Actors, music, animals and hot chocolate.

▪ Dec. 5 — Elf outdoor movie across from the Methodist Church, Main and Second streets, downtown Bay St. Louis. 6 p.m. Free admission and popcorn. Bring blankets or chairs.

▪ Dec. 6 — Waveland Christmas Festival at MLK Park. Santa, treats, activities. 1-4 p.m.

▪ Dec. 6 — Discover Christmas Parade & Toy Drive, 2 p.m. in Ocean Springs. Each person on every float should bring unwrapped toy in lieu of entry fee, Unwrapped toys brought by parade goers will be collected before and during the parade.

▪ Dec. 10 — Diamonds and Ice Charity Ball at D’Iberville Community Center, 10452 Lamey Bridge Road, D’Iberville. 6-9 p.m. Cocktail attire or black tie and long formal attire. Tickets are $35 each or $60 per couple. and are available at at dsmchamber.com or D’Iberville/St. Martin Chamber, 10491 Lemoyne Blvd., D’Iberville. 228-392-2293

▪ Dec. 11-13 — International Christmas Pastry Sale at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 255 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi. There will be no festival this year but traditional Greek pastries made by parishioners will be available. Pickups will be spaced over three days and tents will be set up outside. Masks must be worn. Place an Online Order by noon Dec. 10. Walk-up orders can be placed on one of the days of the sale. Hours are Friday noon-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Details: 727-858-8505

▪ Dec. 12 — Reindeer Run-Walk. 5K run and 2 mile walk, with registration beginning at 7 a.m. and the event at 8 a.m. Presented by St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church. Details: Goldie at 228-332-0526 or Maurice at 228-216-7827

▪ Dec. 12 — Woolmarket Christmas Parade at 2:30 p.m. From Shortcut Road to Woolmarket Road to John Lee Road and ends at Woolmarket Elementary.

▪ Dec. 12 — Waveland Christmas Parade. Best decorated golf cart award. Lafitte Street, Beach Boulevard, Coleman Avenue. 4 p.m.

▪ Dec. 12 — Christmas on the Bayou lighted boat parade down Bayou Bernard from Gulfport Lake to Big Lake. Bleacher seating available at Gulfport Lake and at the foot of the Cowan Lorraine Bridge. 6 p.m.

▪ Dec.12- 13 — Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon along the beach from Pass Christian to Biloxi. Running champions Des Linden and Grayson Murphy will participate this year. A full marathon, half marathon, 5K and kids marathon. Watch runners cross the finish line on the jumbotron at MGM Park.

▪ Dec. 15 — Gingerbread House Family Decorating Workshop at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave, Gulfport. The unassembled house pieces, frosting and edible decorations will be provided, along with cocoa, cookies and holiday music. $35. Space is limited Register online or by calling 228-897-6039. 5-7 p.m.

▪ Dec. 19 — Frozen Tea Party at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave, Gulfport. Prince and princess costumes are encourage to meet Elsa and Anna. Tea and snacks, craft, $18 per person (children must be accompanied by a paid adult). 11 a.m., 1:30p.m. and 4 p.m.

▪ Dec. 20 — Santa coming to town at West End Hose Co. No 3 Fire Museum, 1046 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 1-3 p.m. Details: 228-435-6119

Send holiday events to mynews@sunherald.com.