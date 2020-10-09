Here’s the full list of Halloween and fall events on the Mississippi Coast

It will be a Halloween and fall like no other in South Mississippi.

The 100th Jackson County fair is canceled. The pumpkin patch at Church of the Redeemer on Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi won’t happen. The Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour will be virtual this year.

In South Mississippi and across the country, parents want to make this Halloween like all the others, but this is 2020 and the coronavirus is still out there. Medical experts say families need to be cautious to avoid a very scary situation.

The Centers for Disease Control lists activities that put children and teens at highest risk for COVID-19 — traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children going door to door, indoor costume parties, indoor haunted houses and trunk-or-treats where candy is handed out from cars lined up in parking lots.

Halloween parties where people aren’t distancing and wearing masks could transmit the virus, said Dr. Lisa Didion, associate chief medical officer at Children’s of Mississippi, part of the University of Mississippi Medical Center, which has clinics in all three Coast counties.

Homeowners should stand inside the door so they can see the kids in their costumes, she said, and leave candy in individual bags on the porch to limit face-to-face interaction.

Haunted house changes

Haunted houses are a big concern, “partly because there’s a lot of people screaming,” she said. “It’s just a high-risk situation,” she said

But teens are going to go anyway, and she advises, “At a minimum, they should always wear a mask and go in small groups.”

Terror on the Coast is the largest haunted house in South Mississippi and is ranked the eighth scariest in the country, so people definitely will be screaming. They’ve made changes this year, said Jenny Mitchell, a representative of the Gulfport haunted house, to make it safer.

Many of the activities are outdoors, such as music, food trucks and a Twister Carnival. Hand sanitizer stations are throughout the attraction. The doors close at 11 p.m., even if people are in line.

They have new scare rooms and limited sizes for groups. “We can only release so many people at one time,” she said. “If they came with their own group they come in with their own group.”

List of Halloween and fall events in South Mississippi

CANCELED EVENTS:

Gulfport Trunk-or-Treat

Boo Bash in Gulfport

House of Payne, D’Iberville

Southern Promiseland Corn Maze, Kiln

Church of the Redeemer pumpkin patch, Biloxi

Zonta Arts & Crafts Festival in Pascagoula

Inkin’ The Coast at Coast Convention Center

Oktoberfest at Mary C. O’Keefe, Ocean Springs

Trick or Treat Down the Street, Ocean Springs

100th Jackson County Fair

Biloxi Cemetery Tour is virtual starting Oct. 20.

Gulf Coast Equality Fest goes virtual on Oct. 24

ONGOING EVENTS THROUGHOUT OCTOBER:

▪ Oct. 4-11 — Cruisin’ The Coast rolls across the three Coast counties with thousands of antique and classic cars and a full schedule of special events.

▪ Friday and Saturday thru Oct. 31 — Terror on the Coast at 3420 Giles Rd, Gulfport, is one of the largest haunted housed in the country and is ranked 8th in the nation by Scare Factor. Scare actors, new rooms, stilt walkers, sword swallowing, live bands on stage and in-line entertainment. Outdoor food court opens at 5 p.m. Haunt lines start at 7 p.m. and doors close at 11 p.m. Admission is $20 and tickets sold online or at the door. 228-326-1405

▪ Weekends in October — Haunted Carwash at Classy Chassis Car Wash Gulfport location, 12126 U.S. 49, Gulfport. Halloween Haunted Tunnel 7-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights in October. Free car wash if there’s a kid in the car and free candy. Gulfport location only.

▪ Through Oct. 31 — Seward Farms Field of Fright & Corn Maze, 10836 Tanner Williams Road, Lucedale. Thursday and Friday 4-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Field of Fright Oct. 17, 24 and 31. An 8-acre corn maze, pig races, funny farm golf, hayrides, cow train, pony rides, tube slide and corn cannon. Wagon Wheel Cafe

▪ Weekends through Nov. 1 — Williams Family Farms, 115 B&W Road, Wiggins. Admission is $10 for ages 3 and up and includes maze, kids maze, hayride to the pumpkin patch, animal barnyard, farm playground, unlimited rides on the cow train. Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays 1-5 p.m. Weekdays for field trips by appointment only. Call 601-716-7968

▪ Oct. 17-18, 24-25, 31 — Pumpkin Patch Critter Farm & BBQ. Real pumpkin patch farm at 19162 Borzik Road, Saucier. Admission is $10 cash for 2 years and older and includes BBQ plate. 365-2789 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

▪ Saturday & Sunday, Oct. 17-Nov. 1 — Middleton Farms Pumpkin Patch and Hayride, 21500 Otis Cooper Road, Moss Point. Pick a pumpkin out of the pumpkin patch and enjoy pony rides, hay maze and other activities.

▪ Daily starting Oct. 5 — Batting Practice Experience at MGM Park, 105 Caillavet St., Biloxi. 228-271-3486

ONE-TIME EVENTS IN OCTOBER

▪ Oct. 17 — Downtown BBQ Throwdown, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Pascagoula Men’s Club, Delmas Avenue. $150 team entry with $500 in prize money for first place in three categories. $10 wristband to sample all teams’ cooking. 219-1067.

▪ Oct. 17 — Halloween Drive-In Movie Night. City of Gautier presents Cruise In at 4 p.m and the movie “Hocus Pocus” at 6:30 p.m. at the Singing River Mall Property on U.S. 90. Free.

▪ Oct. 17 — Halloween Cosplay Group Shoot at 4 p.m. at Inner Harbor Park, Pine Street, Ocean Springs. Come dressed in theme costume.

▪ Oct. 17-18 — Fall Muster at Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd, Biloxi. Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Adults $12.50, military and seniors $10, children $7.50, children under 6 free

▪ Oct. 20 — Halloween themed Tapas & Toddies at 6 p.m. at House of The Jackson Pearl, 624 Jackson Ave., Ocean Springs. Learn to make quick and seasonal appetizers and sip weather-appropriate cocktails. Menu includes Crab Stuffed Apple, Pumpkin Beer Cheese Soup Shooter, Bloody Mary Syringe Shooter, Poison Apple Martini

▪ Oct. 23 — Cinema by the Spooky Sportsplex, 7 p.m. at Gulfport Sportsplex Soccer Fields, 17200 16th St. Family fun night and free showing of the movie “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” starring Angelina Jolie. Children under 18 must be accompanied by adult. Masks mandatory, social distancing must be practiced and Gulfport police will be on hand.

▪ Oct 24 — Gulf Coast Equality Fest, scheduled on The Great Lawn in Biloxi, instead goes virtual from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sponsored by Scarlet Pearl Casino and Harrah’s Gulf Coast. Submit a video by Oct. 17 for consideration to perform.

▪ Oct. 24 — Gautier Mullet & Music Festival, U.S. 90 and Dolphin Drive, Gautier. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Contests, food, music, pet parade. Free admission. 228-215-0828

▪ Oct. 24 — Pumpkin & Halloween Cookie Decorating, 3-5 p.m. at Twelve Oaks Nature Preserve. Bring your own pumpkin to paint. Art instructor is Carmen Lugo and pastry chef is Stephanie Paoletti. Hosted by the Friends of Mary C.

▪ Oct. 24 — Biloxi Chamber Craft Beer Festival, 4-7 p.m. at MGM Park, U.S. 90 and Caillavet Street, Biloxi. Early registration $35, gate admission $45, VIP registration $70.

▪ Oct. 24 — Halloween on Howard drive-thru trick or treating. 5-6:30 p.m. Vehicle lineup starts at 4:30 p.m. on Porter Avenue and travels east to Main Street. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicle while local businesses and organizations pass out candy. Free. Details: 228-388-7170

▪ Oct. 25 —Sippin’ The Coast outside Coast Coliseum, U.S. 90, Biloxi. Presented by Mississippi Coast Restaurant & Beverage Association. VIP admission at 1 p.m. is $60 and general admission at 2 p.m. is $35 per person.

▪ Oct. 29 — Biloxi’s Community Market Festival, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Howard Avenue and Hopkins Boulevard, Biloxi. Free

▪ Oct. 30 — Boo on the Rue networking event at Rue Magnolia in downtown Biloxi. People’s choice chili competition for local businesses. Mask-erade contest. Sponsored by Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. 5:30-8 p.m.

ON HALLOWEEN NIGHT:

▪ Oct. 31 — Waveland Halloween Bash on Coleman Avenue, 5-7 p.m. There will be tricks, treats, a haunted house and other surprises. Residents and businesses who want to hand out candy on Coleman Avenue should contact Raquel LaFontaine at Raquellafontaine@gmail.com or 228-493-7246 or call Waveland City Hall at 228-467-4134. Participants are expected to wear a facemask and those handing out treats must set out individual candy pieces or small toys on a table for a contact-free trick or treat.

▪ Oct. 31 — Halloween Carnival, 1913 Stuart Ave., Ocean Springs. 4 p.m. Games, candy prizes, pinata, bounce house, refreshments.

▪ Oct. 31 — Spooktacular Halloween Trunk or Treat, 5:30-8 p.m. at Bobby Eleuterius Sports Complex, D’Iberville, hosted by the city.

NOVEMBER:

▪ Nov. 7 — Diamondhead Festival & BBQ Competition, Airport Drive. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

▪ Nov. 7-8 – Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival, downtown Ocean Springs

MS Coast cemetery tours

▪ Oct 20 and 27 — Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour is presented virtually this year on BTV, the city’s television channel. The theme is “Family Legends and Lore 2.” It starts with a preview Oct. 20 by Biloxi Local History and Genealogy Library . The tour debuts on BTV at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 and features reenactors telling the history of people who lived in Biloxi and are buried there.

▪ Oct. 22 — Krebs Cemetery Tour, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tour groups will remain small to ensure proper social distancing. Theme is Brides, Patriots, Tourists told by reenactors. 4602 Fort St., Pascagoula

▪ Oct. 24 — Griffin Cemetery Tour at west end of Dantzler St., Moss Point. Tours are every half hour beginning 9 a.m. and ending 11:30 a.m. Music this year. Rain date Oct. 31. Free, donations welcome. 228-218-5239

▪ Oct. 31 — Cedar Rest Cemetery Tour, Second Street, Bay St. Louis. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Donations welcome. 228-467-4090