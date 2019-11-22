Where to get free Thanksgiving 2019 meals in South Mississippi, and how to help others

Even the groups that offer free Thanksgiving meals could use some help, with volunteers and donations.

And anyone in need of a free meal or just company for the holiday has options across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Here are some events coming up and ways you can help:

Nov. 23

▪ Thanksgiving In The Woods provides homeless veterans, men, women, children and their pets with a Thanksgiving meal. Donations of prepared food and utensils are requested, along with camping supplies. Bring donations starting at 9 a.m. to the Humane Society of South Mississippi, 2615 25th Ave., Gulfport. Caravans will depart around 10:30 a.m. to deliver food to the camps. Volunteers sought for deliveries, as well. Monetary contributions accepted atwww.sheperdofthegulf.org or any Hancock Whitney Bank location. Details: 228-863-3354.

▪ Togetherness Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Life & Deliverance Ministries, 5013 Frederick St., Moss Point. Features hot meal, family fun and music. Also sponsored by DP Photography, Rovira Realty, DJM Studios.

Nov. 27

▪ Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen, 2615 19th Street, Gulfport, will serve Thanksgiving dinner to the homeless and needy from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. Feed My Sheep will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28 and 29.

Thanksgiving Day

▪ The 34th annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner at Our Lady of the Gulf Community Center, 228 South Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis, will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to all communities. The menu includes turkey and all the trimmings. Takeout dinners are also available. Deliveries will also be made to the homebound in Bay St. Louis, Waveland and Hancock County. To sign up for delivery, call 228-223-7349 or email nkellygirl@yahoo.com, and include your name, address, phone number and number of meals needed. Homebound reservations were due by Monday, Nov. 25. Volunteers are also welcome.

▪ The Gulf Coast Public Safety Feed the Needy Program is in its 30th year, and provides about 4,600 meals per year to those in need for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The program is funded by donations only. The sponsoring agencies are: Biloxi Police Department, D’Iberville Police Department, Gulfport Police Department, Gulfport Fire Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Long Beach Police Department and Pass Christian Police Department. The deadline has passed to order a Thanksgiving meal, but to make a donation, call Gulfport police, 228-868-5703. Donations also can be mailed to Gulf Coast Law Enforcement Feed the Needy, 2220 15th St., Gulfport, MS 39501.

Volunteers wishing to help package and deliver meals should report to Lyman Community Center, 13472 U.S. 49, Gulfport, at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. Deliveries will begin at 9 a.m.

▪ The Gulf Coast Rescue Mission will serve its annual Thanksgiving meal from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, 2750 Mission Lane, off DeBuys Road, in Biloxi. Takeout meals are available. Volunteers are welcomed and appreciated. Details: 228-388-3884 or 228-280-8375.

▪ Loaves and Fishes, 610 Water St., Biloxi, will open Thursday to feed those in need of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Volunteers welcomed to help cook, starting at 7 a.m., and serve and clean up, starting at 10 a.m. Details: 228-380-1316, or bbt0918@gmail.com. Presented by the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Biloxi, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Gulfport and others from the Coast Convocation.

▪ The King’s Kitchen in Bay St. Louis will serve a full Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Everyone is welcome. All meals are free. For more information, call 228-493-4796 and leave a message for a return call. The King’s Kitchen is located directly across from the post office on U.S. 90.

▪ Slap Ya Momma’s BBQ will offer free Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Although the meals are free, monetary donations are accepted and the restaurant will be selling Family For A Day T-shirts to benefit the Harrison County Foster Home for Christmas.

▪ 4th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Memory of Sharon Anderson from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lucedale National Guard Armory, 323 Cowart St. Food can be dropped off beginning at 7 a.m. and no later than 9:30 a.m., disposable containers only. Monetary donations accepted.

▪ Community Thanksgiving Dinner at VFW Post 5699 at VFW Road near Magnolia Park Elementary School in Ocean Springs from noon to 2 p.m. Reservations preferred at www.vfwauxms.org/5699/thanksgiving-dinner

Know of more free dinners? Email online@sunherald.com