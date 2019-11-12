Another $53M headed to Coast for marina, waterpark and other economic projects

More than $53 million from the BP oil catastrophe will go toward 15 projects designed to improve the ecosystem, boost tourism, improve the economy and enhance natural resources on the Mississippi Coast, Gov. Phil Bryant said Tuesday.

Bryant announced the projects during the Mississippi Restoration Summit at the Coast Coliseum. Some of the 15 projects funded are new, while money is being added for other ongoing projects.

The projects are funded through the RESTORE Act and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund. RESTORE is an acronym for Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States.

RESTORE Act funding

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ $8 million, Water Quality Improvement Program: Wastewater system upgrades for pollution control. Total funding now $68 million.

▪ $7 million, Marsh Creation and Restoration: Dredged material in three coast counties used for marsh restoration and creation.

▪ $5 million, Beach Resilience: Native plants, sea oats and sand fencing to create dunes, slow erosion; concrete boardwalk extension to keep sand on the beach and off U.S. 90.

▪ $4 million, Oyster Hatchery and Research Center: Production of oyster larvae and further development of aquaculture at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Cedar Point center in Ocean Springs. Total funding now $11.7 million.

▪ $3 million, Point Cadet Marina: Improvements designed to draw tourists for sport fishing tournaments and enhance waterfront amenities in East Biloxi.

▪ $3 million, Center for Security and Emerging Technologies: Supports construction of a workforce training center at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Jeff Davis Campus focused on cybersecurity, coding, simulation and emerging technologies.

▪ $3 million, Commercial Corridor Improvements: Road and traffic improvements planned around the Interstate 10 and Mississippi 63 interchange near Moss Point’s commercial district.

▪ $3 million, Gulf Aquatic Food Research Center: Supports construction of a Mississippi State University laboratory for seafood safety testing and quality assurance.

▪ $1 million, Buccaneer State Park: Upgrades at the waterpark, plus RV campsites, ecotourism and family entertainment areas.

▪ $1 million: Supports development of USM’s combined degree program in ocean engineering and business, part of state’s Blue Economy initiative.

National Fish and Wildlife Foundation funding

▪ $5.96 million, Reef Fish Assessment: Data collected to assess red snapper and other reef fish in Mississippi and nearshore Gulf waters. Total funding now $12.9 million.

▪ $3.39 million, Oyster Restoration: Pilot program in the Mississippi Sound deploys cultch materials to test oyster survival for future restoration.

▪ $2.8 million, St. Louis Bay Oyster Reef: Funds The Nature Conservancy’s efforts to restore and enhance the St. Louis Bay TNC oyster reef.

▪ $2.2 million, Artificial Reef and Habitat Enhancement: State Department of Marine Resources uses concrete from Ingalls Shipbuilding’s shipyard modernization project as artificial reef materials offshore.

▪ $836,000, Invasive Species Management: For removal of apple snail in and around the Pascagoula River Coastal Preserve, where the invasive species feeds on marsh grass resulting in habitat loss.