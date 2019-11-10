Local

Gulfport police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after Sunday morning fatal shooting

Gulfport police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday, and have asked for the public’s help in finding a suspect.

Police were called to 47th Avenue about 9 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police chief Leonard Papania.

Officers found two shooting victims, one who was deceased and another who was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Details of how the shooting happened are not available at this time.

“Obviously,” Papania said, “this is a very fresh scene for us.”

By 10:30 a..m., investigators tweeted that they were looking for Roderick Bowers, 52, in connection with the shooting.

Bowers is also wanted by the police in connection with a Nov. 6 kidnapping incident.

Police are warning the public that Bowers should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Bower’s location should contact Gulfport police.

