Gulfport police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after Sunday morning fatal shooting
Gulfport police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday, and have asked for the public’s help in finding a suspect.
Police were called to 47th Avenue about 9 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police chief Leonard Papania.
Officers found two shooting victims, one who was deceased and another who was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Details of how the shooting happened are not available at this time.
“Obviously,” Papania said, “this is a very fresh scene for us.”
By 10:30 a..m., investigators tweeted that they were looking for Roderick Bowers, 52, in connection with the shooting.
Bowers is also wanted by the police in connection with a Nov. 6 kidnapping incident.
Police are warning the public that Bowers should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Bower’s location should contact Gulfport police.
