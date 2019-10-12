Biloxi police responds to car-train collision

SHARE COPY LINK

Police are working a car-train accident at the Rodenberg crossing in Biloxi, according to the city’s alerts.

The vehicle collided with a westbound train.

The alert was sent by the city’s text system at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

This is the second accident involving a train on the Coast this week after a Pass Christian man was killed on Thursday.

The accident is a developing story and the Sun Herald will update as more information becomes available.