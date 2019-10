Local Historic Bet: Texas businessman bets $3.5 million on Astros to win the World Series October 01, 2019 09:55 PM

Jim McIngvale went to the Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville, opened the silver case and plunked down $3.5 million on the Houston Astros to win the World Series. The bet is the biggest single bet in Mississippi since sport betting became legal.