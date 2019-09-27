Here’s the full schedule of scary, sweet and fun Halloween events on the Coast

An eerie tale from an abandoned D’Iberville cemetery A ghost story is told about an encounter with the spirit of a small girl buried in a now-abandoned cemetery. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A ghost story is told about an encounter with the spirit of a small girl buried in a now-abandoned cemetery.

This year’s fall schedule of events is stuffed fuller than a trick-or-treat bag on Halloween night.

Whether you like Halloween scary or sweet, there are plenty of ways to celebrate fall in South Mississippi and the party’s already started.

Terror on The Coast, a haunted house experience in a huge warehouse in Gulfport, opened a week earlier than usual as a fundraiser for one of the young actors who scared people silly each year. On Sept. 20-21, every ticket sold for opening weekend resulted in a $1 donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in honor of Lauren Hannah, who was treated at the hospital for cancer and died June 12 at age 20.

It was a week earlier than usual and “It was our best opening ever,” said Ginny Mitchell. She and her husband Kevin Mitchell and Lawrence and Alice Barattini own the movie prop company and the haunted house, now in its fifth year at 3420 Giles Road, Gulfport. It’s open Friday and Saturday from 7-11 p.m. through Halloween plus Oct. 30-31. Tickets are $20, or VIP tickets to skip the line are $30.

“It’s not just a haunt,” Mitchell said. They have a DJ and sell T-shirts, soft drinks and beer. Characters hang out for photos and every year there are new and different rooms, she said. It’s too scary for little kids, but there are some pre-teens who go through the haunted house.

“I let each parent decide,” she said. Escape stations are hidden in every room, she said, in case the experience becomes too intense.

Many of the pumpkin patches and fall attractions on the Coast accept only cash, so be prepared.

Here’s a lineup of fall and Halloween events on the Coast:

Ongoing

▪ Sept. 28-Nov. 2 — Seward Farms Halloween, Tanner Williams Road, Lucedale. Open Saturdays 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Corn maze, pig races, funny farm golf, hayrides and cow train, jumping pillow, tube slide, corn cannon, pony rides, farm animals, goat walk. Field of Fright and Haunted Hayride open Oct. 12, 19 and 26 at dusk. Admission is cash only and is $13-$15. Trick or treat day is Oct. 26. 228-641-3936

▪ Sept. 28-Nov. 3 — Pumpkin Patch & Maze at 115 B&W Road, Wiggins. Open Saturdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundays 1-5 p.m. Admission is $9 for ages 3 and up and includes maze, hayride to pumpkin patch, animal barnyard, farm playground, unlimited rides on cow train, corn box. Outdoor movie and flashlight maze is $5 for ages 3 and up on Saturdays 7-10 p.m. General store and concessions.

▪ Sept. 28-Oct. 26 — Southern Promiseland Farm, 1212 Raygan Land, Kiln. 10-acre corn maze, roping arena, cow milking simulation, hayrides, farm animals, concession, play and picnic area, pumpkin patch, grass maze, cow trains, farm scene investigation. Open Friday 6-9 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Cash admission: $7 ages 3-11, $8 ages 12 & up, under 2 free with paying adult. No smoking or masks allowed in maze. No pets. 228-255-4866

▪ Saturdays & Sundays in October — Pumpkin Patch at Farmer Brown’s Southern Farm, 19162 Borzik Road, Saucier. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. A real pumpkin patch with pasture animals on an 11-acre working farm. $10 admission for ages 2 and up includes tractor hay rides, all activities and your pumpkin. 228-364-2534

▪ Oct. 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 1 — A&W Christmas Tree Farm & Pumpkin Patch, 13001 Forts Lake Road, Moss Point. Train ride to pumpkin field, slide, sandbox, hoop game. Dogs allowed on leashes. No entry fee. Train ride $2 each except babies. 251-751-2596

▪ Oct. 12-13, 19-20, 26 — Middleton Farms Pumpkin Patch and Hayride, 21500 Otis Cooper Road, Moss Point. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tour the garden of gourds and pumpkin patch plus hayride, pony rides, petting animals, food and vendors. $8

▪ Oct. 12-19 — Pumpkin Patch Critter Farm & BBQ. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pumpkin patch farm at 19162 Borzik Road, Saucier. Admission is $10 cash for 2 years and older and includes BBQ plate, popcorn for feeding farm critters and hayrides. 228-365-2789

October

▪ Oct. 4 — Monster Mash Ball, 6-7:30 p.m. at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Family costume ball with Halloween-themed crafts and activities, spooky snacks, photo booth, costume parade, Monster Mash Dance Party. Advance registration required. $15 admission. 228-897-6039

▪ Oct. 5 — Harvest Moon Pageant at Middleton Farms, 21500 Otis Cooper Road, Moss Point. Opens at 4 p.m. $5 for ages 3 and up.

▪ Oct. 11 — Halloween in Woolmarket, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Woolmarket School grounds, 12513 John Lee Road. For ages 11 and younger. Costume contest, games, inflatables and contests. Free admission. Food available. 228-388-7170

▪ Oct. 18 — Halloween at Hiller Park, 1940 Edgers Road, Biloxi. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free city event for ages 11 and younger with candy and activities at Barbara Ferrill Softball Fields.

▪ Oct. 19 — Halloween Extravaganza 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Infinity Science Center at Exit 2 off I-10 near Bay St. Louis. Halloween-theme day. Wear costumes and explore spooky science stations and experiments. Prizes and candy. Admission is $18 for adults and $11 for children age 4-13 for non-members and half price for members.

▪ Oct 19 — St. Clare Fall Festival, St. Clare Catholic Church, 236 South Beach Blvd., Waveland. Games, hayrides, obstacle course, pumpkin decorating contest, craft vendors. Entertainment noon-10 pm. Oysters, barbecue and home cooking by St. Clare cooks.

▪ Oct. 19 — Moonlight Masquerade to benefit the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence 6-10 p.m. at White Pillars Restaurant and Lounge, 1696 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Halloween gala with food, craft cocktails, entertainment, costume contest, silent auction, Tarot card readings. Tickets are $50.

▪ Oct. 19 — Fin-Tastic Boo Fest at Ocean Adventures Marine Park, 10801 Dolphin Lane, Gulfport. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Family fun with Trick-or-Treat Lane, hay ride, dance party, games. Includes admission to the park and dolphin and sea lion shows. $20 per person, $15 for annual pass members.

▪ Oct. 25 — Special Needs Halloween Costume Ball at Donal Snyder Community Center, 2520 Pass Road, Biloxi. Free city event from 6-9 p.m., open to all ages with physical and mental disabilities. 228-388-7170

▪ Oct. 26 — Halloween Party at Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Casino Biloxi. 10 p.m. costume contest for best individual costume, best group costume and crowd favorite with cash prizes. Admission is $15 for guys and $10 for ladies. No masks or excessive face painting allowed.

▪ Oct. 27 — Halloween Fun Festival at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Avenue, Gulfport. Noon-3 p.m. Come in costume for trick-or-treating, games and face painting. Concessions available. Free for members and $6 for non-members. 228-897-6039

▪ Oct. 30 — Boo on the Rue at Rue Magnolia, downtown Biloxi. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free admission. Costume contest, chili cook-off by area businesses. 228-435-6149

▪ Oct. 30-Nov. 2 — Halloween at the Fairgrounds. 6 p.m. at Harrison County Fairgrounds, 15321 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Haunted barn, costume contest. Trunk-or-Treat on Wednesday. Free refreshments.

▪ Oct. 31 — D’Iberville Trunk or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m. At Bobby Eleuterius Recreational Field, Brodie Road, D’Iberville. Also Haunted House of Pain is open Oct. 26, 30, 31. 228-343-1246

▪ Oct. 31 — Kroctoberfest, 5:30-8 p.m. at The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. Costume contest for all ages; no adult masks. Food for purchase. Free admission. 228-207-1218

▪ Oct. 31 – Mermaids Revenge Halloween Party 9 p.m. at The Mermaid Dive Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Cash prizes for best costume, best mermaid and best couple.

▪ Oct. 31 — Free “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi. Free. 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. All seating will be first come first served. The audience can bring props but they can’t resemble weapons and can’t be thrown at the screen. Costumes are allowed but no masks or excessive face painting. 228-374-7625

Cemetery tours

▪ Oct. 19 — Historic Griffin Cemetery Tour on west end of Dantzler Street, Moss Point. Free parking on the right of gate. Tours every half hour from 9.-11:30 a.m. in groups of 10-15 people. Golf carts available for those who need assistance. Donations appreciated. 228- 18-5239

▪ Oct. 20 & 22 — Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour, U.S. 90 and 1166 Irish Hill Drive, Biloxi. 2-4 p.m. Oct. 20 and the same program 5-7 p.m. Oct. 22. This year’s theme is Biloxi’s Colorful Past and there will be 8 re-enactments and 2 story-tellings, with Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich among the storytellers. Presentations will include raids on Blind Tigers, schooners used for smuggling alcohol and betting on schooner races, tales from Biloxi’s red light district and early gambling and tourism. Free admission and refreshments. Donations appreciated. 228-435-6339

▪ Oct. 24 — Historic Krebs Cemetery Tour, 4602 Fort St., Pascagola. 5:30-7:30pm. The city’s history comes alive with this year’s theme of “Planes, Trains, and Boats,” a celebration of local industries. Also tours of the famous La Pointe Krebs home, the oldest standing structure between the Rocky and Appalachian Mountains. Donations welcome. 228-219-1114

▪ Oct. 31 — Cedar Rest Cemetery Tour , 200 S. Second Street, Bay St. Louis, at sunset on Halloween. 5:30-7:30p.m. Members in period dress portray citizens buried at Cedar Rest. Hot dogs, chili dogs, homemade cookies and punch available and candy for the kids. Donations welcome. 228-467-4090

