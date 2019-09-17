Picayune horse trainer to compete on new cowboy-themed reality show

Mississippi stallion is helping raise numbers of rare horses Choctaw horses were thought to be long gone from the Deep South. Now, Desoto, a blue-eyed white stallion in Mississippi, is helping diversifying the gene pool with the first new DNA for the Oklahoma horses in a century. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Choctaw horses were thought to be long gone from the Deep South. Now, Desoto, a blue-eyed white stallion in Mississippi, is helping diversifying the gene pool with the first new DNA for the Oklahoma horses in a century.

A Picayune horse trainer is one of 12 contestants on a new cowboy-themed reality show.

Jared Lee will compete for a herd of cattle worth more than $50,000 on “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown” hosted by country music star Trace Adkins, Western-themed TV network INSP announced in a press release.

Lee is a fifth-generation Florida cowboy, INSP said. He branched out on his own when he was 18 to show his father how skilled he was. The husband and father of five now lives in Picayune where he owns a cattle dog and horse training business, and manages a ranch with 15,000 head of cattle.

The six-episode competition will test the skills of “modern-day working cowboys” with team and individual challenges.

“The winner will be required to pass a challenging array of tests, and display the highest level of grit, toughness, and courage demanded of cowboys in every era,” INSP said.

Adkins is a three-time GRAMMY nominee, and has sold more than 11 million albums in 25 years.

“Ultimate Cowboy Showdown” will air on INSP at 8 p.m. CST Oct. 14-18. The finale will air at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, according to the release.

INSP is available via AT&T U-Verse, Dish Network, DirecTV and other cable providers.