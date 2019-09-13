Young melon-headed whale found alive, stranded on Cat Island

A young melon-headed whale is in critical condition at the Institute for Marine and Mammal Studies in Gulfport after being stranded on Cat Island.
Institute for Marine and Mammal Studies veterinarian Debra Moore examines a young melon-headed whale found stranded on Cat Island.
A young melon-headed whale stranded on Cat Island was rescued and is being treated at the Intstitute for Marine and Mammal Studies in Gulfport. The cuts on the animal’s fin could be from shark bites.
