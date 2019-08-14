Planning on renewing your driver’s license on the Coast today? Think again.

Local
All driver’s license stations across Mississippi will be closed until further notice due to a system outage, according to a Mississippi Department of Public Safety news release.
The outage includes all online services.
The Department of Information Technology Services is working to fix the problem.
The Sun Herald will update this story as information becomes available.
