Sun Herald newspaper has evolved from hot type to digital A history of the Sun Herald newspaper that publishes daily in South Mississippi. The paper began as the Daily Herald by John Wilkes. It later added an afternoon paper, The Sun, then the two merged to become the Sun Herald.

40,000 nominations. 283,000 votes. The Sun Herald asked, and you heard us.

The 2019 Sun Herald People’s Choice Awards winners have been announced.

There are 470 first, second and third place winners in 156 categories.

Check out the list of winners online or pick up a copy of Thursday’s Sun Herald.