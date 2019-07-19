Does fear of Vibrio keep you out of Coast waters? Share your thoughts with us.

‘Don’t go into the water’ warns vibrio victim’s daughter Waveland, Miss. resident Ronald Winnert lost his leg to vibrio, a flesh eating bacteria he came into contact with while fishing. People can become infected by consuming raw or undercooked seafood or exposing a wound to seawater. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Waveland, Miss. resident Ronald Winnert lost his leg to vibrio, a flesh eating bacteria he came into contact with while fishing. People can become infected by consuming raw or undercooked seafood or exposing a wound to seawater.

The water along the Mississippi Coast can’t seem to catch a break lately.

The opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway, the longest in history, is threatening the Coast’s marine ecosystem.

Officials were hoping Hurricane Barry would provide relief from the potentially toxic algae bloom that’s closed beach waters. But the impact wasn’t enough to dispel it. Department of Marine Resources officials say the Coast could feel effects of algae bloom well past summer, even after beaches re-open.

The Coast is a tourist destination, and while the sand beaches are open, it’s not yet safe to get in the water.

On top of that, cases of Vibrio vulnificus bacteria reported each summer across the Gulf Coast go viral on social media. One case has been reported in Harrison County so far in 2019.

But we want to hear from locals.

Does the presence of Vibrio vulnificus, a naturally occurring bacteria that can cause flesh-eating wounds, keep you from getting in the water? Or is there another reason?

Email reporter Nick Wooten, nwooten@mcclatchy.com, to share your feelings with us.

In the email, please include your name, age, what city you live in and a photo of you and your family if applicable.

Here are the questions we’d like you to answer in the email:

1. How long have you lived on the Coast?

2. Are you a beachgoer or water enthusiast?

3. Are you afraid to get in the water? Why or why not?

4. What do you love about living on the Coast?

Responses are due by Monday, July 22. We’ll share your stories with Sun Herald readers next week.