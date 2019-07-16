Local
Did you survive Hurricane Camille? Share your stories with us.
Hurricane Camille destroyed the Mississippi coast in 1969
It’s been almost 50 years to the day Hurricane Camille made landfall as a Category 5 storm on Aug. 17, 1969, and most of us can agree that “she was no lady.”
The storm caused massive damage and killed 256 people, with 172 deaths on the Mississippi Coast. The eye of the storm made landfall in Waveland, but the impact was felt along the entire Coast.
Storm surge from Camille reached 24.6 feet in Pass Christian.
Top winds were estimated between 175 and 210 mph, but meteorologist aren’t sure of the exact numbers because all of the wind-measuring equipment was destroyed by the storm.
As Hurricane Camille’s 50th anniversary approaches, we want to hear from you.
If you lived through Camille or if you know someone who did, email Britneé Davis, bdavis@mcclatchy.com, and share your story. The deadline for responses is Aug. 13.
Here’s what we need:
- Your name
- Where you and/or your family lived during Camille
- How Camille impacted you and/or your family
- Photos, if you have them
The Sun Herald will share these memories in a later print edition and on SunHerald.com.
