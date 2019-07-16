Did you survive Hurricane Camille? Share your stories with us.

Hurricane Camille destroyed the Mississippi coast in 1969 A look back at Hurricane Camille that struck the Mississippi Coast on Aug. 17, 1969. The storm caused massive damage and killed 172 people in Mississippi. Camille was the storm all others were compared to until Katrina hit in 2005. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A look back at Hurricane Camille that struck the Mississippi Coast on Aug. 17, 1969. The storm caused massive damage and killed 172 people in Mississippi. Camille was the storm all others were compared to until Katrina hit in 2005.

It’s been almost 50 years to the day Hurricane Camille made landfall as a Category 5 storm on Aug. 17, 1969, and most of us can agree that “she was no lady.”

The storm caused massive damage and killed 256 people, with 172 deaths on the Mississippi Coast. The eye of the storm made landfall in Waveland, but the impact was felt along the entire Coast.

Storm surge from Camille reached 24.6 feet in Pass Christian.

Top winds were estimated between 175 and 210 mph, but meteorologist aren’t sure of the exact numbers because all of the wind-measuring equipment was destroyed by the storm.

As Hurricane Camille’s 50th anniversary approaches, we want to hear from you.

If you lived through Camille or if you know someone who did, email Britneé Davis, bdavis@mcclatchy.com, and share your story. The deadline for responses is Aug. 13.

Here’s what we need:

Your name

Where you and/or your family lived during Camille

How Camille impacted you and/or your family

Photos, if you have them

The Sun Herald will share these memories in a later print edition and on SunHerald.com.