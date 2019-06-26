Where to see fireworks, find events over Fourth of July weekend on the Mississippi Coast

Fireworks light up the sky on Biloxi’s Back Bay An Independence Day fireworks show lit up the Back Bay on Saturday, July 3, 2016. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An Independence Day fireworks show lit up the Back Bay on Saturday, July 3, 2016.

The Fourth of July is always a blast on the Mississippi Coast, but there are fireworks and events all weekend too, from the Crab Fest in Hancock County to the Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo in Gulfport.





Here’s the list:

July 3

▪ Ocean Springs — Fireworks and fun at Fort Maurepas Park and Front Beach. DJ will begin playing at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at about 8:45 p.m.





▪ Biloxi — Fireworks Extravaganza at MGM Park following the Biloxi Shuckers/Mobile Baybears game. This will be an extended postgame fireworks show presented by Merit Health Biloxi.

July 4

▪ Waveland — Beachside Fireworks. Festivities start at 8 a.m. and include a sand sculpting contest. Live music and food start at 2 p.m. with a fireworks show to end the evening.

▪ Gulfport — Fireworks at Jones Park start at 8:45 p.m. Personal fireworks-free area South of U.S. 90, from 15th Street to U.S. 49

▪ Pascagoula — Fireworks at 9 p.m. at Pascagoula Beach Park. Listen to FM radio 93.7 during the fireworks for patriotic music.

▪ Biloxi — Fireworks near the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor, U.S. 90, start at 9 p.m. No fireworks allowed on the beach from Hard Rock Casino to Oak Street.

— Ride on the Biloxi Schooner to see the fireworks. Leaves the Schooner Pier at 367 Beach Blvd. 7-9:30 p.m. $40 for adults, $20 for children ages 3-12. 228-435-6320





— See the fireworks in Biloxi or Gulfport with Ship Island Excursions. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $27. Ship departs from Margarita Resort, 195 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi or Jones Park inside the Yacht Harbor on U.S. 90 at U.S. 49 for the Gulfport cruise. Details: 228-864-1014.





July 6

▪ Biloxi — Fireworks on Biloxi Back Bay, presented by IP Casino Biloxi and Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville. The show starts at 9 p.m. and is produced by the same company that runs the show at the Biloxi Shuckers’ games. Watch from the top floor of IP parking garage and Scarlet Pearl’s bayside parking lot behind the casino.

Weekend events

▪ June 30-July 3. Biloxi Shuckers take on the Mobile Baybears at MGM Park, Biloxi. Tickets start at $7 . Games start at 4:35 p.m. Sunday and at 6:35 Monday through Wednesday.

▪ July 4-6 —Our Lady of the Gulf Crab Festival. Local food, live music, 100 arts and crafts booths, rides, raffles, crab races, along with crab, shrimp and catfish. 228 South Beach, Bay St. Louis 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Free admission

▪ July 4-7 — Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Barksdale Pavilion in Jones Park U.S. 90 and 49, Gulfport. Contestants compete for cash and prizes in 30 categories and often break state records. The event has carnival rides, food and vendors and attracts 50,000 people every year. Gates open daily at noon. Admission is $5 per person, per day. Children 5 and younger free.

▪ July 5-14 — Grizzly Experience at Gulf Islands Waterpark in Gulfport. Get close to three Alaskan grizzly bears and learn about their species and what to do if you encounter a bear in the wild. Waterpark is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ July 6 — Coastfest Car Show with more than 20 classes of cars plus music and food. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Beauvoir, the Jefferson Davis Home and Presidential Library, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $20 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10, free for under 5.

▪ Through Aug. 7 — “Lunaro,” a Cirque-style family production at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi.