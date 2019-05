Local Biloxi national kart-racing event brings world-traveled racing family to the Mississippi Coast May 31, 2019 03:35 PM

The Johnsons have traveled all over the world when it comes to racing. Being on the Mississippi Coast is special for Obie Johnson, whose father graduated from Gulfport High School. His two boys Nikita, 11, and Kai, 6, love to race and to win.