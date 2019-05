Local ‘Never waste another day:’ Gulfport firefighter says near-fatal accident was ‘life-changing’ May 30, 2019 05:38 PM

Gulfport Fire District Chief Mark Hilley has driven motorcycles for more than 40 years. A near-fatal accident with his daughter in tow changed his life. He said the experience has him reevaluating his priorities and giving up a life-long passion.