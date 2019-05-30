List of LGBTQ Pride Month events on the Coast: ‘Drag Race’ queens, Shuckers night and more

RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Gia Gunn says pride transcends LGBTQ community Gia Gunn, a contestant from Season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race, tells fans what pride means to her at the inaugural LGBT+ Pride Day at Point Cadet Plaza in Biloxi on June 24, 2017 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gia Gunn, a contestant from Season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race, tells fans what pride means to her at the inaugural LGBT+ Pride Day at Point Cadet Plaza in Biloxi on June 24, 2017

June is known across the U.S. as Pride Month, a time to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

There are several events throughout the month of June planned to celebrate pride and the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s LGBTQ community.

June 1

Inaugural Biloxi Shuckers Pride Night at MGM Park. Tickets are $30 and include a limited edition Shuckers hat with LGBTQ rainbow. Local drag queen Lexis Redd D’Ville throwing first pitch. First 1,500 guests get a water bottle from Beau Rivage. If you want to stay for a drag show after the game, the cost is $41 and includes suite access.

Midnight drag show at Sipps Bar in Gulfport. $10 Cover.

June 23

Drag brunch benefiting Gulf Coast Equality Fest, Great Southern Club, Gulfport. Brunch is from 12-3.

June 28

Official Gay Pride Kickoff Party at Sipps Bar. Drag show at midnight featuring Estelle Suarez, Nicole DuBois, Shae Shae La Reese, Toni Dee and Lexis Redd D’Ville. Adult film star Tyler Roberts will make appearance. $10 cover.





June 29

Gulf Coast Pride Day at Point Cadet Park in East Biloxi. The event is hosted by the Gulf Coast Association of Pride and includes food, art, music and drag shows and special appearances.

Official Pride Night After Party at Just Us Lounge, 906 Division Street. Midnight drag show featuring headlining Pride Day drag queen. The bar is also hosting an outdoor block party. The Pride Day headliner has not yet been announced. Jana Riley, public relations director for Just Us, said the announcement could come this week.

Pride Night Extravaganza at Rumors Biloxi, 285 Oak Street. Drag show headliner is RuPaul’s Drag Race veteran ChiChi DeVayne. Local drag queens Miss Catastrophe and Lexis Redd D’Ville will perform alongside DeVayne. Other special guests include adult film star Eddie Danger and Ashlee, a popular New Orleans bartender. Tickets are $10 for people 21 and over and $15 for people 18-20.

Lube Wrestling at Sipps Bar, sponsored by Swiss Navy. Winner receives $200 cash. Drag show and special appearance by adult film star Tyler Roberts.

Later in the year

Gulf Coast Equality Fest, Harrah’s Great Lawn, October 19. Hosted by Gulf Coast Equality Council.

Did we miss an event? Email jmitchell@mcclatchy.com to get added to the list.