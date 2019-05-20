Gulfport casino targeted in cyber scheme, Boosie Badazz files to keep settlement secret and Jambalaya

Videos show Boosie Badazz pepper spray incident at Dillard’s Dillard's surveillance video submitted as evidence in a federal lawsuit, coupled with cell phone video, show an April 2017 encounter between a store security guard using pepper spray and rapper Boosie Badazz and his entourage. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dillard's surveillance video submitted as evidence in a federal lawsuit, coupled with cell phone video, show an April 2017 encounter between a store security guard using pepper spray and rapper Boosie Badazz and his entourage.

Missed any of the big stories from last week? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Gulfport casino was targeted in international cybercrime operation

A Gulfport casino was among the American businesses targeted in a cybercrime operation that sought to scam victims around the world, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.





Federal authorities announced the dismantling of the criminal network last week. The scammers allegedly attempted to install viruses and gain access to personal banking accounts from tens of thousands of victims in the United States and Europe.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The specific casino is not named in the 54-page indictment. It is only referred to as “Victim 11.” However, there is only one casino in Gulfport — Island View Casino.

In 2016, the scammers allegedly sent a casino employee a phishing email which then gave the scammers access to install a type of malware called GozNym on the casino’s computer.

The scammers obtained usernames and passwords to get into the victim’s bank account where they attempted to steal $197,300 through four electronic fund transfers. The scammers made two successful electronic transfers totaling $185,000 from the victim’s account, the records say.

Boosie Badazz files to keep settlement agreement with Biloxi confidential

Rapper Boosie Badazz, formerly known as Lil Boosie, reached a legal settlement with the city of Biloxi over a 2017 pepper-spraying incident at Edgewater Mall.

But he doesn’t want anyone to know how much the city paid him.

Boosie’s lawyer filed has filed a motion to keep the terms of that settlement confidential. However, the city of Biloxi is a public entity subject to state open records laws.

A federal judge has not ruled if the records will be sealed.

Country’s largest wood pellet plant could be coming to Lucedale

Enviva’s $140 million wood pellet plant might soon come to George County.

A meeting held last week was the last step in the review process before the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality decides if it will grant the mill pollution control equipment that would allow the pellet plant to operate within the state legally.

Most of the comments during last week’s meeting came from local residents, business owners and loggers who all said they want the pellet plant.

However, environmentalists and others questioned if the 90 direct jobs the plant will create is enough for up to $17 million in tax incentives.

The decision could come as early as June 11.

New Cajun-themed restaurant coming soon

A new Cajun restaurant, Parrain’s Jambalaya Kitchen, should open in mid-June in downtown Biloxi.

The restaurant, to be located at 179 Reynoir St., is across from Saenger Theater, near Merit Health Biloxi and MGM Park.





What will be on the menu? Jambalaya with chicken and sausage or pork and sausage, boudin balls, cracklins, gumbo, the occasional crawfish etouffee and several other Cajun staples.



