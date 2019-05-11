Three fatal wrecks happened over 8 hours on the Mississippi Coast

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

There were a total of three wrecks that involved fatalities on the roads in South Mississippi from late Friday night until early Saturday morning.

The first incident took place in Jackson County at approximately 8:55 p.m. Friday when a male pedestrian was hit by a truck traveling north on U.S. 609 in St. Martin, Mississippi Highway Patrol said in a press release.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

At approximately 9:15 p.m. Friday in George County, the Highway Patrol began investigating a head-on collision near Moffett Road.

An SUV was traveling west on U.S. 98 when it collided with a car. The driver of the SUV was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the car and a passenger were transported by ambulance with life-threatening injuries to University Hospital in Mobile.

All occupants of the car were wearing seat belts.

U.S. 90 in Biloxi was the scene of a third fatal wreck that involved three cars, according to Biloxi police Maj. Chris De Back.

One person died in the wreck, which took place at approximately 5 a.m. near the intersection of Veterans Ave. and U.S. 90, and those injured were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

All crashes are still under investigation and those involved in the wrecks have yet to be identified.