Slidell man drowned while trying to rescue fiancée swimming off Florida coast

Maurice Cousin drowned earlier this week while trying to rescue his fiancée swimming in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast. WWL-TV

A Slidell man drowned earlier this week while trying to rescue his fiancée swimming in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast.

The man was identified by family members as 53-year-old Maurice Cousin of Slidell, according to a report from WWL-TV.

Police said Cousin went into the water along 15817 Front beach Road Tuesday afternoon to help his fiancée who was caught in a rip current, WWL-TV reported. He was able to get her out of the water, but then he became caught.

For more on this story, go to TheAdvocate.com