One person wounded in shooting at Sun Herald building

Gulfport police are investigating a shooting at the Sun Herald late Saturday night.

The shooting involved a newspaper carrier and a person with whom they had a relationship.

There were no fatalities. One person was taken to an area hospital after the shooting. The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown.

No Sun Herald employees were hurt in the shooting.

Police are investigating.