2019 Sun Herald People’s Choice nominations now open

2019 People's Choice Awards It's that time of year again! Where you get to pick the best on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

Nominations are now open for the Sun Herald’s People’s Choice awards.

The nomination period runs from April 29 to May 12. Voting for nominees runs from May 27 to June 9.

The award winners will be announced in August in a special section online and in print.

The People’s Choice awards are highly-sought by local businesses because they are voted on by South Mississippi residents. This year we have 155 different categories, everything from best seafood restaurant to favorite men’s clothing store.

Many businesses display their winning plaques as a sign of pride that they are popular with the locals.

Voting is done online and you can vote in one business category per day.

The nominations are the first step toward winning. All categories fall into one of the following six groups: professional services, shopping/retail, art and entertainment, food and beverage, health and beauty, and other.

So get to nominating now and show your support for your favorite businesses. Last year we got over 24,000 nominations. The top 10 nominees from each category will be eligible to win.





Go to sunherald.com/peopleschoice to nominate a business.