Most of Mississippi’s counties are losing people. What about the Coast?

How the U.S. census will change in 2020 The 2020 census "will be unlike any other in our nation's history" and save billions of dollars, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency says it will use different innovative tools to get the most accurate and cost effective count. This me Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 2020 census "will be unlike any other in our nation's history" and save billions of dollars, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency says it will use different innovative tools to get the most accurate and cost effective count. This me

The Coast is one of the few areas of Mississippi that grew from 2010-18, according to population estimates recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau.





Of the three coastal counties, Harrison County saw the largest jump. Its estimated population increased by 10.4 percent from 187,105 to 206,650.

Hancock County’s population grew by 7.5 percent, from 44,014 to 47,334.

Jackson County’s population grew by a smaller margin — 2.6 percent from 139,668 to 143,277.

Across South Mississippi, all counties grew in population except Pearl River County.

Here’s the breakdown:

10.4% - Harrison County

7.5% - Hancock County

7.4% - George County

5.2% - Stone County

2.6% - Jackson County

-0.7% - Pearl River County

In addition to the Coast, counties just outside of Jackson and near Memphis saw growth. A small group of counties in the northeast saw growth as well.

The county that grew the most over the eight-year period was Lafayette County, home to Oxford. Its estimated population grew by 15.7 percent from 47,359 to 54,793.

A majority of the state’s counties lost residents in the eight-year period. The Delta saw the largest portion of its population leave. Quitman County lost the largest percentage of people in the state — 14.2 percent.

Mississippi’s overall estimated population grew by 0.6 percent. Estimates for towns and cities are expected to be released later this month.

Data used in this map comes from U.S. Census estimates from April 1, 2010 and July 1, 2018. The April 1, 2010 Population Estimates base reflects changes to the 2010 Census population from the Boundary and Annexation Survey (BAS) and other geographic program revisions.

It’s important to note that these numbers are estimates, and it’s different from the ten-year census. The 2020 Census will offer an official count of the entire U.S. population.

Those 2020 counts will be used to determine how many seats each state gets in the House of Representatives. State officials will also use the 2020 numbers to redraw the boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts.