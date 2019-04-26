Deputies say he stole $1,000 worth of crawfish, but they weren’t for him, he had other plans.

Video: Crawfish plentiful early this season Crawfish being delivered to the Mississippi Gulf Coast daily are plentiful for this time of year, early in the season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crawfish being delivered to the Mississippi Gulf Coast daily are plentiful for this time of year, early in the season.

Deputies say he took $1,071 worth of crawfish, but he was stopped before he could execute his plans for the stolen mudbugs.

According to Fox 8 News, Kenneth J. Douget, 25, was arrested Monday for theft by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Authorities say the Eunice, Louisiana man stole 16 sacks of crawfish from a crawfish farmer, and tried to sell them to a seafood dealer.

They received a complaint from the crawfish farmer about 16 missing sacks of crawfish, followed by a complaint from a local crawfish dealer about someone trying to sell crawfish at his plant., according to KALB.

Douget was arrested at the crawfish dealer and he admitted to stealing the crawfish in an interview with authorities.

The theft of crawfish in the amount of $1,000 to $5,000 can equal up to five years in jail and $3,000 in fines.

All 16 sacks of crawfish were returned to the crawfish farmer.