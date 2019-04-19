Local
Coast lounge and cafe, convenience store cited for health department violations
A look at South Mississippi’s top restaurant violations
Two kitchens were cited by the Mississippi Health Department this week for critical violations.
Paradise Lounge and Cafe, a full service bar at 6506 Shortcut Road, Moss Point, was given a C rating following an inspection on Thursday for a food permit renewal. The kitchen was cited for not having adequate hand-washing facilities supplied and accessible. This was the first time the kitchen was cited since records were posted in 2008. Previous inspections resulted in 24 As and 1 B for a violation that was corrected during the inspection.
AZ Serve, a gas station convenience store at 16504 U.S. 90, Pearlington, was inspected on Tuesday following a complaint. It was cited for not having the last inspection report posted. This was a repeat violation from a December 2018 inspection. At that time the violation was corrected during the inspection. The last C for AZ Serve came in 2015.
The health department inspectors give restaurants and other food venues an A rating when they pass the inspection and a B if most violations are corrected during the inspection. A grade of C is given for critical violations. Inspection reports must be posted where customers can see the current rating.
Read the inspection reports at https://apps.msdh.ms.gov/food
Comments