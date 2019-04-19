Coast lounge and cafe, convenience store cited for health department violations

A look at South Mississippi’s top restaurant violations Restaurant inspections help identify potential food safety problems, safeguard public health and ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with a state’s sanitation and food safety procedures. Here’s the top ten violations found in South Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections help identify potential food safety problems, safeguard public health and ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with a state’s sanitation and food safety procedures. Here’s the top ten violations found in South

Two kitchens were cited by the Mississippi Health Department this week for critical violations.

Paradise Lounge and Cafe, a full service bar at 6506 Shortcut Road, Moss Point, was given a C rating following an inspection on Thursday for a food permit renewal. The kitchen was cited for not having adequate hand-washing facilities supplied and accessible. This was the first time the kitchen was cited since records were posted in 2008. Previous inspections resulted in 24 As and 1 B for a violation that was corrected during the inspection.





AZ Serve, a gas station convenience store at 16504 U.S. 90, Pearlington, was inspected on Tuesday following a complaint. It was cited for not having the last inspection report posted. This was a repeat violation from a December 2018 inspection. At that time the violation was corrected during the inspection. The last C for AZ Serve came in 2015.

The health department inspectors give restaurants and other food venues an A rating when they pass the inspection and a B if most violations are corrected during the inspection. A grade of C is given for critical violations. Inspection reports must be posted where customers can see the current rating.

Read the inspection reports at https://apps.msdh.ms.gov/food