A worker lost 4 fingers because this South Mississippi company ignored rules, OSHA says

How to file a workplace complaint with OSHA The Occupational Safety and Health Administration protects your right to a safe and healthy workplace. Learn how you can file a complaint if you believe your workplace is dangerous. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Occupational Safety and Health Administration protects your right to a safe and healthy workplace. Learn how you can file a complaint if you believe your workplace is dangerous.

An employee at Heritage Plastics Inc. in Picayune lost four fingers in a mixing machine because the company failed to use a lockout device or properly train its workers, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration says.

OSHA is set to level $159,118 in penalties against the company for what a news release says was a “willful violation” of workplace safety rules.

The mixing machine unexpectedly started while the employee was removing material from the mixer, resulting in the loss of four fingers, the news release says. Heritage also was cited for failing to install machine guarding.

“Proper safety procedures, including the effective lockout of all sources of energy, could have prevented this employee’s serious injury,” OSHA’s Jackson Area Office Director, Courtney Bohannon, said in the news release. “Employers must take proactive steps to develop and implement energy control procedures to minimize risk to their employees.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Heritage has 15 days to contest OSHA’s findings, or accept the penalties and pay.