One dead after car crash on Highway 63 in George County

A Lucedale man is dead after losing control of his vehicle.
According to MSgt. Chase Elkins with Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash happened Thursday morning around 7 a.m. on Highway 63 in George County.
Officials say Joseph Lyman Williams III, 44, ran off of the road and hit a tree, leaving his 2003 Ford F-150 overturned north of Barton Agricola Road. Williams wasn’t wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
