One dead after car crash on Highway 63 in George County

By Britneé Davis

March 29, 2019 09:40 AM

George County

A Lucedale man is dead after losing control of his vehicle.

According to MSgt. Chase Elkins with Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash happened Thursday morning around 7 a.m. on Highway 63 in George County.

Officials say Joseph Lyman Williams III, 44, ran off of the road and hit a tree, leaving his 2003 Ford F-150 overturned north of Barton Agricola Road. Williams wasn’t wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Britneé Davis

Britneé Davis is McClatchy’s South Region Digital Producer. The south region includes the Sun Herald, the Telegraph, and the Ledger-Enquirer.

