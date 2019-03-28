Single car crash leaves one dead, another hospitalized

A single-car crash near Lickskillett and Old Highway 67 in Biloxi left one dead, and another in the hospital.
Officials responded to the crash around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Biloxi police Maj. Christopher De Back said in a press release.
When Biloxi police and fire arrived, they found the passenger, 52-year-old Dawn Dunaway of D’Iberville, had died.
The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
