Coast to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with parades, Grillin’ on the Green and more

South Mississippi will celebrate and honor Ireland’s patron saint in style with parades and other celebrations. St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday, March 17.
Here is information on the Coast parades and other St. Patrick events:
▪ Celebrating the Luck of the Irish, LMDC Style: Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport, is holding a St. Patrick’s Day cooking class from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday. Make a holiday-themed craft and maybe find the pot of gold. Wear green. Menu includes Leprechaun Taco Roll Ups, Somewhere Over the Rainbow fruit kabobs, Pot of Gold punch and Shamrockin pudding. Advance registration required. Cost: $12.50. 228-897-6039. On Saturday, from 3:30 to 4 p.m., see a performance by the Irish Step Dancers with Maccrossan School of Irish Dance on the deck of the center.
▪ St. Patrick’s Night Parade in Pascagoula: Shop, eat and be green in downtown Pascagoula. Parade lineup starts on the corner of Watts Avenue and Magnolia Street; floats must line up down Magnolia. The annual parade is hosted by Main Street Pascagoula, the city of Pascagoula and the O’Blarney Society.
7:30 p.m. Friday
▪ Krewe of Blarney Halfast Walkin’ Klub Parade, Pass Christian: From early on, the Krewe of Blarney was a take off from the Pete Fountain Halfast Walking group in New Orleans. It is the only St. Paddy walking parade in South Mississippi. Any one wearing green can join in the parade, which is sponsored by the Kaptains Klub. The 2019 Grand Marshal is Victor Pickich and the Colleen is Celeste Plaisance.
The route will start at the Pass Christian Post Office, and then head south on Davis Avenue and continue to Scenic Drive where it will turn west and end in front of Bacchus restaurant where the street will be closed for an official block party. The parade will include the Bay Ratz drumline, the Boy Scouts, the Topless Riders Convertible Club, decorated golf carts and a few antique cars and firetrucks and many walkers.
1 p.m. Saturday
▪ Waveland Civic Association’s St. Patrick’s Parade: The parade will roll down Coleman Avenue for the 55th time since the organization was established in 1964. The parade will include the regionally famous Krewe of Shamrockers, The Queens and the Raw Oyster Marching Club. Popular throws include beads, cups and, of course, cabbage!
The Grand Marshal is A.J. Andres and the Colleen is Casey Lee, a junior at Hancock North Central High School.
1 p.m. Saturday
▪ Hibernia Marching Society Parade, Biloxi: The Irish Derby and 5K will be held Saturday morning, followed by the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 2 p.m. Participants will line up at Biloxi Yacht Club, head west on U.S. 90 and parade in downtown Biloxi.
This year, the society announces the 2019 Colleen is Kristina Winter, sister of the 2018 Colleen, Kathryn Winter. This is a first for the club to have back-to-back Colleens who are sisters. The 2019 Grand Marshal is John Michael O’Keefe, the great-nephew of founding member and the first Grand Marshal of the Hibernia Marching Society, the late Dr. John “Dockie” O’Keefe.
2 p.m. Saturday
▪ 13th Annual Grillin’ on the Green, Biloxi: The annual barbecue competition event at Town Green in Biloxi features arts and crafts, activities and live entertainment. The lineup: Rhythm & Rain at 10 a.m., Black Water Brass at noon, and Ty Taylor & The Kinfolk at 3 p.m. Admission is free, but be sure to bring enough green to load up on a variety of tasty barbecue dishes. The Hibernia Marching Society parade, which starts at 2 p.m., rolls by Town Green.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
▪ Shenanigan’s Fishbone Alley, Gulfport: Celebrate with Irish tunes, an Irish costume contest, the Irish Ducks on a Pond (for prizes) and a scavenger hunt. Learn about Irish Whiskey at the 27th Ave. Bistro Whiskey Tasting and Tapas. This rollicking good time is hosted by Quota International of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Proceeds will benefit the speech and hearing impaired and disadvantaged women and children in South Mississippi.
6-8 p.m. Saturday
▪ 10th Annual St. Paddy’s Day Celebration, Ocean Springs: Festivities begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown, uptown and all around Ocean Springs, with shops and galleries offering green specials, live music and more. Participating restaurants and bars join in at 5 p.m. with specials and live music. Wear green. The event is hosted by the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce. Celebration continues Sunday at participating restaurants and bars.
10 a.m. until Saturday
