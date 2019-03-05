Local

Share your most unique (or strange) throws from 2019 Mardi Gras on the Coast

By Justin Mitchell

March 05, 2019 11:56 AM

Look for these blinged-out bikini tops during Krewe of Salacia’s inaugural parade

Krewe of Salacia is one of two all-female Mardi Gras krewes rolling this season. Krewe of Salacia will roll with the Krewe of Neptune parade on February 10. The krewe's special collectible throw will be decorated bikini tops.
By
Up Next
Krewe of Salacia is one of two all-female Mardi Gras krewes rolling this season. Krewe of Salacia will roll with the Krewe of Neptune parade on February 10. The krewe's special collectible throw will be decorated bikini tops.
By

As Mardi Gras comes to a close in South Mississippi, the SunHerald wants to hear about what you caught at Coast parades.

We already know about the beads and stuffed animals and arrow spears.

But we want to know about the most unique throws you caught from floats this year. We also want to hear about the strange or weird items you caught.

Last year, people were thrilled with their Ramen noodles given by paradegoers at the St. Paul Carnival Association parade in Pass Christian. Some people caught blingy bikini tops from the Krewe of Salacia in 2018.

Take this short survey and tell us about that cool or weird thing you’ll treasure as a keepsake. Or tell us about the throw that made you say, “What in the heck is this?”

Vanessa Aucoin will never forget the 2018 Krewe of Neptune parade, not only because it was the first year she rolled with the Krewe of Salacia, but also because her boyfriend Greg Jones took the opportunity to propose to her during the parade.

By

  Comments  