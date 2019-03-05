Share your most unique (or strange) throws from 2019 Mardi Gras on the Coast

As Mardi Gras comes to a close in South Mississippi, the SunHerald wants to hear about what you caught at Coast parades.
We already know about the beads and stuffed animals and arrow spears.
But we want to know about the most unique throws you caught from floats this year. We also want to hear about the strange or weird items you caught.
Last year, people were thrilled with their Ramen noodles given by paradegoers at the St. Paul Carnival Association parade in Pass Christian. Some people caught blingy bikini tops from the Krewe of Salacia in 2018.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Sun Herald
#ReadLocal
Take this short survey and tell us about that cool or weird thing you’ll treasure as a keepsake. Or tell us about the throw that made you say, “What in the heck is this?”
Comments