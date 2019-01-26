Waffle House, Taco Bell, Kiln mart cited in health department inspections

Four Mississippi Coast eateries have been cited for critical violations, including two for poor hygiene of workers, online reports show.
Recent inspections by the Mississippi State Department of Health also found pests and unsafe food at a rural gas station deli. The business had seven violations, nearly double those found in health department reports.
Hygiene regulations say workers must eat, drink and smoke in designated areas — not while preparing or serving food.
The deli had some equipment problems, such as a malfunctioning exhaust over the fryer, that caused food to be unsafe, a woman who answered its telephone said. Unsafe food can be caused by food left out or stored in unsafe areas, according to food safety regulations.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The woman declined to say whether its pest problem involved roaches, flies, rats, pets or stray animals, but she said some workers “were not using sanitary precautions.”
The critical violations:
Waffle House #319, 9525 U.S. 49, Gulfport: In a scheduled inspection on Jan. 23, was not in compliance with proper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use while handling food (a repeat violation); adequate hand washing facilities supplied or accessible; and food contact surface cleaned/sanitized (also a repeat violation). The repeat violations were from an inspection on July 24, 2018, in which Waffle House received a score of B. The restaurant has received mostly As since October 22, 2010.
Taco Bell 34642, 6732 Mississippi 63, Moss Point: In an inspection for a permit renewal on Jan. 23, was not in compliance with having a certified manager. The Taco Bell has received As in inspections since Feb. 13, 2018.
OHM1 Inc., (Kin-Mart Quick Stop), 8328 Kiln DeLisle Rd., Pass Christian: On Jan. 18, was not in compliance with food in good condition, safe and unadulterated; insects/rodents/animals not present; food contact surface cleaned/sanitized; proper eating/tasting/drinking or tobacco use; toilet facilities properly constructed/supplied/cleaned; having a certified manager; and time as public health control procedures require (such as cooking and reheating times, cooling and cold holding temperatures and proper date markings). Received a B in a follow-up inspection on Jan. 23, although eight violations were noted but the problems were corrected during the inspection. Has received mostly As since June 16, 2017.
Dairy Queen, 2421 Denny Ave., Pascagoula: On Jan. 14, was not in compliance with having toxic substance(s) properly identified, stored or used. The restaurant has received As and Bs since Jan. 14, 2003 except for a C on July 11, 2018.
Two fast-food/delis cited for critical violations earlier this month have received a B in follow-up inspections.
Follow-up Inspections:
- Church’s Chicken, 3382 Main St., Moss Point: Received a C on Jan. 20 over a problem with insects, rodents or animals. It had the same problem on Jan. 22 but the problem was corrected on site.
Hard Rock Cafe, 777 Beach Blvd., Biloxi: Received a C on Jan. 3 for not having a food contact surface cleaned/sanitized; and not having proper cold holding temperatures. Received a B on Jan. 13; it still had a food contact surface problem, but it was corrected on site.
Subway, 760 Tucker Road, Ocean Springs: Received a C on Jan. 9 over not having a certified manager on duty. It had the same problem on Jan. 11 but the problem was corrected.
Restaurants and other food venues receive an A if they pass a state inspection, and a B if violations are corrected during the inspection. A score of C is given for critical violations. All food providers are required to post their latest inspection report where customers can see the current rating.
To file a complaint about food service issues at a specific place, visit your county health department or email food@msdh.ms.gov with details.
You can check out individual food venues’ inspections online at msdh.ms.gov.
Comments