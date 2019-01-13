5 people escape serious injury after SUV rolls over I-10 bridge, down hill, official says

In thick fog Saturday night, an SUV crashed over an Interstate 10 bridge and rolled down a hill without seriously injuring any of its five passengers, officials say.
It happened at the Vidalia Road overpass, Harrison County Fire Marshall Pat Sullivan said, and fog was so thick that first responders had a slower response time as visibility was down to a few yards.
The SUV was traveling westbound back to Louisiana when it went over the bridge railing, rolled several times and ended up on its side near the road below.
Two people with non-life threatening injuries were taken by ambulance to a hospital, Sullivan said, and the others were shaking up.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated the accident and Harrison County Sheriffs Office assisted with traffic. West Harrison Fire and the Harrison County Fire Service responded along with AMR.
Comments