Sun Herald making plans to leave Gulfport building

The Sun Herald is making plans to leave its longtime building on DeBuys Road in Gulfport.
The company is working with a realtor to find a buyer for the building, according to Blake Kaplan, Sun Herald general manager and executive editor. Signs have been placed in front of the building letting motorists know it is available
“We’re looking to move to more modern office space better suited for our digital mission,” said Kaplan, making reference to the journalism industry’s changing focus from print to digital. “There’s no timetable for us to move, nor do we know yet where we might move. The first step is to sell the building.”
The building has been in use for about 50 years and no longer suits the Sun Herald’s needs, Kaplan said.
The McClatchy Co., parent company of the Sun Herald, has made similar moves with other media companies in its chain. In recent years, it has sold aging buildings belonging to the Miami Herald and The Charlotte Observer, to name a few.
