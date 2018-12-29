Two Coast residents to spin the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ on TV over New Year’s holiday

Watching “Wheel of Fortune” on TV at home isn’t nearly as thrilling as appearing as a contestant, say Anquanette Sterling of Biloxi and Mark Kirsch of Long Beach.
The Mississippi Coast residents, with military backgrounds, recently competed for cash, cars and vacations in filmed episodes of the popular spin-the-wheel word puzzle show. They will appear on the game show in recorded episodes to be broadcast on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
The episode with Sterling will air on Monday. Kirsch’s contest will be broadcast on Tuesday. Their contests can be seen locally on WLOX, WVUE and WDAM at 6:30 p.m.
Kirsch and Sterling said they’re longtime fans and had always wanted to be on the show.
“Oh, my God, it was awesome just walking into the studio after going through metal detectors,” Sterling said.
“I see a big old sign saying ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and I can’t believe it’s actually happening. It was surreal. The experience was worth every 22 minutes of it,” Sterling said.
They also have something else in common. Both have military backgrounds, but they didn’t get a chance to meet each other because their shows, filmed in Culver City, California, were filmed on different days.
Navy First Class Petty Officer Sterling is an instructor assigned to Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi. She also lives in Biloxi.
Kirsch, a 26-year veteran of the Coast Guard, moved to Long Beach after he retired.
How much money they won can’t be revealed until after their shows air, but the Sun Herald will update this story online with the results.
They applied online
Sterling and Kirsch were recently picked to be contestants at auditions in New Orleans. They had filled out applications online on the Wheel Watcher Club fan page.
“I’ve watched the show for years, and came from overseas before I moved to Biloxi, and finally logged in to the fan page and applied to audition,” Sterling said.
She took a day off from work to audition but didn’t think anything would come of it except for the experience of trying out.
“About 1 1/2 weeks later, I got a letter telling me they would like me to be a contestant. I said, ‘Holy crap!’”
Sterling was able to see most of the other shows filmed because hers was one of the last to be recorded.
She’s a spectrum operations instructor who teaches classes for most branches of the military.
Was she nervous?
“Absolutely, even though I’m used to greeting people and speaking to students,” she said.
“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe this is actually happening!’ After the first five minutes, I was like, ‘okay, we’ve got to try to win some money.’”
She and her husband Jerrold, a Navy Reservist stationed in Gulfport, have two children, a 6-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son. When she’s not working, she enjoys spending time with her children and watching Wheel of Fortune.
Kirsch is a driver for Southeastern Shipping in Ocean Springs, working as a FedEx contracted employee.
His wife Michele, a 1985 Long Beach High graduate, owns her own travel agency, Beach Windz Travel & Events. They have seven children and six grand children.
Aside from watching Wheel of Fortune, Kirsch enjoys golfing and watching NASCAR.
