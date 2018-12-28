These are the Sun Herald videos you need to see from 2018

It’s a learning experience.
For more than 30 years, I have captured moments in time that reflect who we are and what we do. As a newspaper photojournalist, I have been trained to look for that one instant that tells a story. That training was based on a reliance on the printed newspaper.
In the age of the internet, the rules have changed. Now we are allowed to show as many photos as we want. We used to beg for extra space in the print edition, now we’ve got all the space in the world.
That space also allows us to explore South Mississippi through a different medium, video.
The moving image, we have learned, is much different from a still image. The way you tell a story is different. Understanding how audio works in tandem with the visuals is crucial.
It has been fun to learn a new craft these last few years. With the help of Amanda McCoy, I have begun to refine my skills. Amanda is a highly gifted videographer. She brings a subtlety and beauty to her work that must be seen.
We have been trying to encourage our readers to go online and see a much expanded newspaper than the print edition allows.
I have joked that the quality videos we produce are the “best kept secret in journalism.” Check these out and spread the word.
