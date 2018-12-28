Local

These are the Sun Herald videos you need to see from 2018

By John Fitzhugh

December 28, 2018 05:00 AM

These are the Sun Herald’s favorite videos of 2018

Photojournalists Amanda McCoy and John Fitzhugh share some of their favorite and most impactful videos of 2018. Sports writer Patrick Magee captured the wild action at the Long Beach-Pass Christian football game that was one of our most viewed.
It’s a learning experience.

For more than 30 years, I have captured moments in time that reflect who we are and what we do. As a newspaper photojournalist, I have been trained to look for that one instant that tells a story. That training was based on a reliance on the printed newspaper.

In the age of the internet, the rules have changed. Now we are allowed to show as many photos as we want. We used to beg for extra space in the print edition, now we’ve got all the space in the world.

That space also allows us to explore South Mississippi through a different medium, video.

The moving image, we have learned, is much different from a still image. The way you tell a story is different. Understanding how audio works in tandem with the visuals is crucial.

It has been fun to learn a new craft these last few years. With the help of Amanda McCoy, I have begun to refine my skills. Amanda is a highly gifted videographer. She brings a subtlety and beauty to her work that must be seen.

We have been trying to encourage our readers to go online and see a much expanded newspaper than the print edition allows.

I have joked that the quality videos we produce are the “best kept secret in journalism.” Check these out and spread the word.

Videos by Amanda McCoy

Lucy, the lovelorn goose:

Ocean Springs' Brandy Hall is looking for a mate for her goose, Lucy, and has turned to Facebook for help. Lucy has adopted Hall's dogs as her flock, but it hasn't been the best match. Hall thinks Lucy would be happy with another goose or gander.

A 1973 UFO encounter in Pascagoula:

On October 11, 1973 two Pascagoula residents reported being abducted and examined by extraterrestrials. It was an allegation that sparked a media frenzy, focusing national attention onto the Mississippi Gulf Coast and locals' eyes skyward.

An uncomfortable meeting between the gay son of an Alabama congressman and Vice President Mike Pence:

Carson Jones, son of U.S. Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, talks about his father's victory and what it's like moving back to Alabama after living in the more progressive city of Denver. Doug Jones defeated Roy Moore for the senate seat.

The inspirational story of a female kicker on the Ocean Springs football team:

Ocean Springs High kicker Kaylee Foster has captured the nation's attention after being named homecoming queen and kicking the decisive extra point to push her football team to victory in the same night. But she's been kicking since the 7th grade.

Videos by John Fitzhugh

A ghost story from D’Iberville:

A ghost story is told about an encounter with the spirit of a small girl buried in a now-abandoned cemetery.

Efforts in Gulfport to save endangered sea turtles:

The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, Miss., rehabilitates injured Kemp's ridley turtles, a critically endangered species, that are accidentally caught by fishermen. On Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, they released eight of the turtles.

South Mississippi veterans struggle to return to civilian life:

After serving three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, Richard Parker of Pascagoula struggles to adjust to life back at home and finds peace in a shed below his home. His family shares the impact of his PTSD as they work together to stay in tact.

Tragic tale of a Coast teen who was shot by a deputy before he could get more mental health help

Seth Johnson was 15 when he died in an encounter with law enforcement. His grandmother had made every effort to have his mental health issues treated, but his fear of being put away in an institution was too great.

John Fitzhugh

Photojournalist John Fitzhugh has reported on South Mississippi through photos, stories and videos for 31 years. He has won three McClatchy President’s awards, and was part of the Sun Herald team that won the 2006 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service Journalism for coverage after Hurricane Katrina.

