Where to recycle your Christmas trees on the Mississippi Coast

By Robin Fitzgerald

January 02, 2019 05:00 AM

It’s about time to recycle Christmas trees. This is one of the recycling drop-off areas off Courthouse Road and U.S. 90 in Gulfport, as shown in 2016.
Some say it’s bad luck to leave your Christmas tree up past midnight on Jan. 31.

Others say it’s better to take off the Christmas decorations and turn it into a Mardi Gras tree, and maybe even a Valentine tree.

Christmas doesn’t officially end until Epiphany — 12 days after Christmas, or Jan. 9 this year. That day marks the start of the Carnival season, leading up to Mardi Gras.

But if you have a live tree you’re ready to give up, you can find a recycling area within driving distance on the Mississippi Coast. Recycling allows your live tree to have a second life. It can be turned into wood chips and mulch.

But there’s a few rules: You must first remove all decorations, lights and stands. And artificial trees are not accepted.

If you throw your live tree out to the curb, it won’t be recycled.

Here are drop-off locations

Harrison County

  • Biloxi: Rodenburg Avenue/U.S. 90 parking bay.

  • Gulfport: Courthouse Road Pier/U.S. 90 parking bay and Mississippi Power’s Plant Watson, 10406 Lorraine Rd.

  • Long Beach: Harbor parking lot by the pavilion on U.S. 90.

  • Pass Christian: Harbor’s west parking lot on U.S. 90

Jackson County

  • Jackson County Landfill - 10501 Seaman Rd., Vancleave.

  • Jackson County Recreation Department, Ball Park Rd., Vancleave.

  • Jackson County West Roads Department - Mississippi 609, St. Martin.

  • Jackson County East Roads Department - Mississippi 63, Escatawpa.

  • Jackson County Fair Grounds, north parking lot near the barns, 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula.

Tree collections started Dec. 26.

The Harrison County Beautification Committee, in conjunction with the Mississippi Power Co., will collect trees at designated locations until Jan. 18. The mulch will be used in gardens and parks around Harrison County.

The Jackson County Parks and Recreation Department’s locations will collect trees through Jan. 31. The county will turn old Christmas trees into composting material to improve soil conditions at its landfill.

To add to this list, send information to mynews@sunherald.com.

