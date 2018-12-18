Here are the 2018 New Year’s Eve events across the Coast

Whether you’re remembering a great 2018 or toasting that it’s finally over, South Mississippi has an event to help you ring in the New Year.

Here are some suggestions for ways to enjoy Dec. 31 on the Coast:

Family celebrations

▪ Countdown to Noon at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Families celebrate early with a DJ and music, snacks, a New Year’s craft, falling confetti and a ball drop at noon. The price is included with museum admission, which is $10 for children and adults, $8 for military and seniors 65+ and free for ages up to 12 months. 228-897-6039. 10 a.m.-noon

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

▪ Oyster Ball Drop is outdoors at midnight followed by fireworks at Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. Free. Lawn chairs and blankets recommended. Midnight

▪ New Year’s Eve Celebration at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi and Escape family entertainment center, 195 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Half price on arcade games (except redemption games and attractions) from 10 p.m. to closing. Little Tykes Balloon Drop at 7 p.m. for ages 7 and younger. Kids’ balloon drop at 10 p.m. and resort balloon drop at midnight. Live DJ. 228-271-6377, extension 3035. Free admission. 7 p.m.-midnight

▪ New Year’s Eve $1 Glow Bowling Night at Park Ten Lanes, 4393 Park Ten Dr, Diamondhead. Also $1 shoe rentals and snack bar specials. Reservations: 228-255-9973. 7 p.m.-midnight.

Casinos

Coast casinos welcome the New Year with big buffets, balloon drops, parties and shows. Here are the major events and entertainment:

▪ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino — The Molly Ringwalds is the headliner show. Tickets start at $24.95. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the show starts at 10:30 p.m., followed by an after-concert midnight event with DJs Hyphee and Blondie. 888-566-7469 or 228-386-7111. At EIGHT75, Dian Diaz will provide music for the party that includes complimentary toast and party favors. 9 p.m.– 3 a.m.

▪ Boomtown — Under the Sea theme with Champagne dinner, music from Elusive Behavior, party favors and champagne toast at midnight.

▪ Golden Nugget — New Year’s Eve With Eugene Eash Band and DJ Hurricane in the Grand Ballroom, with party favors, cocktails and champagne toast. Tickets are $50 online or by phone at 800-745-3000.10 p.m.-1 a.m.

▪ Hard Rock — Dance in the New Year at Hard Rock Live with Universal Crush and DJ San-D. Regular admission is $50. VIP tickets, which include drinks, are $150. Tickets at 228-276-7320 or at the box office the night of the event. 9 p.m.-midnight. Performing at Center Bar are Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces plus DJ G.

▪ Hollywood Gulf Coast — Big Top Circus Celebration with party favors on the casino floor. Unfazed Show Band from 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. at the Stage Bar. Champagne toast at midnight, circus themed characters and photo booth.

▪ IP Casino Resort — Chad Prather, a comedian, musician and comedian, performs in Studio A Dec. 30 and 31. Tickets start at $25. 8 p.m. Scheduled Dec. 27-31 in Chill Ultra Lounge is the Mississippi-based band Miles Flatt.

▪ Island View Casino — Free live music 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. on the Beach Casino Stage. At 11:30 p.m., the party in the North Casino View Showroom provides free hats and horns and a midnight countdown with champagne toast on the casino floor.

▪ Palace Casino — Hank Berumen in front of High Limit from 5-9 p.m. and Figure Eight Duo from 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Sicily Swing will perform on second floor near atrium from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

▪ Scarlet Pearl — Entertainment by Starz Band at Strand Event Center. Free admission, cash bar. Champagne toast on casino floor at midnight. 11 p.m.-1 a.m.

▪Silver Slipper — The Dominos perform at The Original Stage Bar beginning at 9 p.m.

▪ Treasure Bay — New Year’s Eve Hot Seat from 1 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Parties for adults

▪ Dinner and Dance Party at Amour Danzar School of Ballroom Dance, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Dress code is formal or “Sunday best.” Party favors and champagne at midnight. Setups provided at the bar. Reservations required: 228-324-3730. 6:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

▪ New Year’s Eve Party and Karaoke at Roger’s Sports Bar & Grill, 9080 Kiln Waveland Cutoff Road, Bay Saint Louis. RSVP recommended: 228-344-3354. 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

▪ 21st annual New Year’s Eve Bash presented by DJ Midnight Stroker at Good Deeds Community Center, 15101 Madison St., Gulfport. Cabaret style with BYOB (set-ups sold). Food and champagne toast included. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. 8 p.m.-1 a.m.





▪ Brew Years Eve with Doc Roc at The Cypress Taphouse, 6616 Rose Farm Road, Ocean Springs. $15 cover includes entertainment by 6 DJs, party favors, champagne toast at midnight, late night/early morning breakfast buffet. Pre-purchase tickets online by 12/24 for entry into $500 drawing. 228-233-0550. 8 p.m.-2 a.m.





▪ New Year’s Eve Bash at Crawfish House & Grill, 1801 Government St., Ocean Springs, hosted by DJ Grant. Variety of music plus Karaoke, with more than 200,000 songs to choose from. 228-215-1689. 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

▪ Party at Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 15 First St., Biloxi. Oyster Ball Drop and fireworks at midnight. $50 per person, $100 per couple. Tickets: 228-435-6320. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

▪ A Night in Wakanda, presented by Chama Gulf Coast and hosted by Rep. Sonya Williams Barnes at CLIMB CDC, 1316 30th Ave., Gulfport. Food, DJ. Cocktail attire, or African attire is encouraged but not required. Tickets: $50 general admission, $750 VIP tables. 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

▪ Party at Elaine’s Lounge/The Place to Be, which is smoke-free at 1915 31st Ave., Gulfport. Free party favors, champagne toast at midnight, hors d’oeuvres. General admission $10. 228-365-4481. 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Want to add an event to this list? Email online@sunherald.com