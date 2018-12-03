He was too young to enter a French Quarter club. So he joined the jazz session from the window.

The man can’t keep a good musician down in the French Quarter.
Invited to sit in on a jazz session but unable to legally enter a 21-and-up club, an enterprising 18-year-old still found a way to play.
A viral video posted on Facebook by the piano player shows a young trumpeter playing through the window of The Starlight on Nov. 19.
Linda Novak, owner of The Starlight, said the club on St. Louis Street is a fairly new venue in a creole cottage dating back to 1779.
She said the singer for the house band, Gabrielle Cavassa, was away competing in the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, where she was one of five finalists.
The piano player invited the young man, who is a jazz student at Loyola University, but Novak said the manager saw he was clearly underage.
“The law is the law, but the kid really wanted to play so we opened the window and had him sit-in with the band by standing outside,” she said.
The video has 986,000 views and more than 14,000 shares on Facebook.
“I’m thinking of asking him to come stand in the window regularly,” she said.
